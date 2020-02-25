On this episode of FreepCast we sit down for an hour deep conversation and MUSIC with Nate Leboutillier, AKA Nate Boots. Nate talks about his obsession with Weezer, making music with his kids and the love he has for North Mankato. Most importantly, Nate performs three gorgeous songs. You DO NOT want to miss this one, folks. Enjoy.
Obituaries
95, of Mankato, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 11a.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, with visitation from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the church. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
85, Mankato, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at New Perspectives Senior Living in Mankato. Memorial Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
