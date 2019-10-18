Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz

Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz from Good Night Gold Dust perform a song at the KMSU studios during a recording of FreepCast.

 By Robb Murray rmurray@mankatofreepress.com

In a first for FreepCast, we've got live music! Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz, the husband and wife team who head up Good Night Gold Dust, perform three tunes during their time on FreepCast, including a new song Laura wrote over the summer called "Wolf." They also perform "Headlights," which happens to be the FreepCast theme music, and "Waves," which is perhaps their most beloved song. We also get into their back stories and talk hockey in this hour of fantastic entertainment.

Colin Scharf

Colin Scharf
Laura Schultz

Laura Schultz

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you