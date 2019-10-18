In a first for FreepCast, we've got live music! Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz, the husband and wife team who head up Good Night Gold Dust, perform three tunes during their time on FreepCast, including a new song Laura wrote over the summer called "Wolf." They also perform "Headlights," which happens to be the FreepCast theme music, and "Waves," which is perhaps their most beloved song. We also get into their back stories and talk hockey in this hour of fantastic entertainment.
