Few people in Mankato are as connected to the local music as Justin "Fuzzy" Fasnacht. A lifelong Mankato resident, he's a proud townie who is as big a Mankato booster and cheerleader as you'll find. He's also the founder of the Internet radio station Fuzztalk Radio.
Fuzzy has had some health issues recently, and in this episode of FreepCast he gets very candid about his life, his life choices, and how difficult this summer has been for him.
It's a great conversation in which we learn Fuzzy was a straight-A student at Mankato East, he was a band geek, and a Lancer. We also learn he's aiming to get in shape as soon as his leg heals.
Good luck, Fuzzy.
