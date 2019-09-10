You won't find a kinder man or more beloved educator anywhere in Mankato than Pete Bloedel.
The Bethany Lutheran College theater professor has been teaching for 27 years and, in that time, has created a unique theater education experience for students. He's also created one of the most anticipated theater-going experiences each fall with his "Theater Physics," which kicks off this weekend.
In this episode of FreepCast, we dive into Pete's theater background, his moonlighting as magician/juggler and his music career with his band, The Divers.
