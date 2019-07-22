Pay Ryan is one of those people in our community who has done it all when it comes to theater and performing. He's taught, produced, written, directed -- everything, really. And he's just a great guy and even better storyteller.
On this episode of FreepCast, Pat talks about life with Parkinson's disease, overcoming alcoholism, goofing around with the governor, writing and directing plays and being a creative force in southern Minnesota.
