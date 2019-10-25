Our guest this week on FreepCast is Ann Fee, the executive director of the Arts Center of St. Peter.
Ann has had a lot of creative irons in the fire over the years. Among her most visible endeavors is her partnership with musician Joe Tougas. Their band, The Frye, is a favorite among Mankato tavern-goers, and the musical project the pair teamed up for called "Hank & Rita: A Barroom Operetta" was among the most beloved and original creations to hit southern Minnesota in years.
On this episode of FreepCast, Ann talks about the music, she and Joe play a few tunes, we get all the details of the upcoming Rocky Horror/Bat out of Hell Pageant and Sing Along, and so much more. It was a joy to have Ann in the studio.
