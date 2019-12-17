On this episode of FreepCast we bring you Dustin Wilmes and Juston "Ton" Cline, the guys from "The Five Count" radio program on KMSU. Their show, which airs 9-11 p.m. Saturdays, features an eclectic mix of music and an impressive array of guests — so many big-name and high-profile guests that you'll wonder how they manage to book all these people on their show.
In this episode, we learn a little bit about Dusty and Ton, learn all about their process and hear some war stories about their best and worst guests.
Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.