On March 1, The Free Published a major reporting project anchored by the brilliant photography of Jackson Forderer. The project followed the painful and tortured life of Kris Bonander, including the death of his partner, Scott Radtke. In this episode of FreepCast, we talk about the story behind the story, and how Jackson was able to get the kind of access he needed to create such wonderful photos.
New FreepCast: Free Press photographer Jackson Forder on the story behind the story of Kris Bonander
