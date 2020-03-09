Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.