As the Mankato Lancers marching band transitioned to a different style of performance, some would say they were rebuilding.
And they were, in some respects.
But in others? Turns out they were reloading.
The group as a whole did well, far exceeding expectations. And the group’s color guard — the members who spin flags and rifles and execute choreography — took home the top honors in the state this year. That’s quite a feat for a first-year unit.
Even more surprising is that many of the members were color guard novices.
The honors capped off a dazzling first season for the new-look Lancers. After more than 30 years marching in parades around the state, the group transitioned to the more popular drum corps or “field show” style of performance (which, just like parade shows, includes both marching musicians and a choreographed color guard). Lancers performed at a handful of football games this fall as well as competitive events.
The color guard was the big surprise, and the person tasked with whipping it together was Sarah Thursby, a teacher at Mankato East High School. Using a long and award-winning history in drum corps units along with some powers of persuasion, Thursby coaxed a new legion of color guard members to join Lancers.
“It starts with knowing the kids in the community because we would not have had 19 color guard members had I not been teaching here on the east side,” Thursby says.
Using her position at the head of a captive audience, Thursby seized the opportunity.
“I was like, ‘What are you doing this summer? Nothing? Great! Join the guard,” she says. “Recruiting is important because numbers are a big deal. If you only have four kids in your guard, you’re not going to score very well for (the scoring category) General Effect.”
Getting a color guard group to perform well relies on intense attention to the fundamental aspects of the activity, or what is commonly referred to as “basics.” This is where the most elementary movements are practiced over and over and over again. Basics are so important, Thursby says, that during a typical three-hour practice, basics may take up two hours.
Thursby knows what she’s doing. She’s a veteran of several elite drum corps, including the Blue Stars and Phantom Regiment. She also works or has worked with a handful of high school and college color guard groups in Minnesota and Iowa.
Her success with this year’s guard, she says, is already paying off with increased interest. More students want to join, and many of them have heard from current members who talked about how it felt to win.
“I feel like I was kind of pushing and begging people to join. And it is a lot of work and a lot of time,” she says. “But when you win, it’s like winning in anything. It feels wonderful. And so I’ve already had kids who last year when I was recruiting were like, ‘Nah, not gonna join,’ and now they’re like, ‘Can I come to open gym?’”
Brady Krusemark, a band teacher at Mankato West who returned to leading the Lancers after a hiatus of several years, said the group’s overall performance was excellent.
Once a premier member of the competitive parade marching circuit, the Lancers have been a popular entity in the community for three decades. Krusemark says their performances this year demonstrate that, while it may look different, the group has stayed true to the things that made it great.
“We heard from many people, other directors, show coordinators, adjudicators who said it’s really unheard of for a band to come in that’s new to the fall activity and do as well as the Lancers did this fall,” he says.
“I think the expectation is that we were going to place at the bottom of our class just as we’re figuring this out. And that didn’t happen. That’s a testament to our kids, our staff and our community for all their hard work and support in order to make that happen. So we’re really excited about it.”
As for next year, Krusemark, Thursby and the rest of the staff are busy preparing. Recruitment, Krusemark says, is an ongoing effort, but they’re hoping they can build off what feel was a very successful inaugural season of the new-look Lancers.
“We’ll start Jan. 1 getting the word out for next season,” Krusemark says. We’ll have some spring colorguard and percussion classes. And we don’t cut anyone, so students can come and show up and give it a try and see if this is right for them.”
Lancers had just 17 veterans this year. Next year, if everyone eligible to return does so, they’ll have 55. They’re hoping word of mouth can push their numbers to a size that, visually, makes a huge impact on not only judges, but on the people who just love to come see the Lancers.
Says Krusemark, “There’s a lot of exciting things on the horizon for this group.”
