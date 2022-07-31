For 20 years, Indulge Tanning and Salon remained an unassuming building that motorists would drive by and not give a second glance.
“We’re a beautiful salon and spa when you come inside,” owner Tiffany Ward said of the building at 1713 Commerce Drive. “But it was a completely different story on the outside. It didn’t match who we were on the inside.”
That all changed July 20 when local artist Justin Ek completed the mural that now engulfs the building of Tiffany’s business in upper North Mankato.
Now, people drive by and turn their heads to get another look at the eye-catching mural.
“Our building literally went from being the ugliest to the most beautiful,” Ward said, smiling. “It has been a dream working with Justin.”
The two began working together on the mural over a year ago. Ward had been wanting something beautiful on the outside of her business’ building for years and when she stumbled upon Ek and his work, she knew it was time to actually make it happen.
Due to Ek’s eclectic and emotive style of painting and his passion and commitment for his community — one he shares with Ward — she knew he would be the perfect artist for the job.
Ward gave Ek a call and the rest is history.
Ek and his crew at Bellissimo Paint Coatings got straight to work after the two talked through numerous design ideas, which continued to change throughout the entire process.
Ward said that the initial design Ek sent over resembles nothing of what it turned out to be.
“These things take a while,” Ek said. “People change a lot so the design changes with it.”
But according to Ek and Ward, the process was swift because of the trust and respect they had for each other.
“He really listened to what I wanted, but I didn’t want to limit his creativity either,” Ward said. “I understand how hard it can be to work within confinement, so I really wanted him to feel like he had the ability to use his own creativity and wasn’t just commissioned for a piece.”
The strong collaboration of the two shows through the completed mural.
With Ek’s loud designs and bold colors, Ward said he truly captured the essence of her business.
“We really wanted to make a statement about inclusivity and simplicity because that’s who we are here at Indulge: simple, beautiful and inclusive,” she said.
The products used at Ward’s business are also majority plant-based, so the mural includes plants and leaves.
“Our minds came together to create something beautiful,” Ward said. “To see the completed mural, I was very emotional. I got to see it first, and it literally brought tears to my eyes.”
Ek was just as ecstatic.
“The way I like to describe it is that my favorite piece of work is always the last thing I’ve done,” he said. “So right now, I’m just so happy about it.”
Ek and Ward didn’t just stop collaborating after the mural. The two also planned a little community celebration around it.
On July 26, right behind Ward’s business and Ek’s new mural, the two invited everyone to attend a party about community and art.
“The idea behind it was to throw a block party to stimulate activity, stimulate live performances, and bring art lovers together,” Ek said. “We wanted to show the community of upper North Mankato that we have that in this area.”
Ek often works on pieces in Old Town Mankato and has always dreamt of making upper North Mankato — his home — become as lively and full of art as Old Town. He said he saw his new mural and throwing of a block party as a step in that direction.
Ward does, too.
“Justin and I believe in making it the most beautiful community that we can,” she said. “What better way to celebrate than by throwing a party full of art?”
The party consisted of local vendors and boutique owners, live music, and food and drinks.
Ali Urness, owner of Blackbird boutique, said she was more than happy to be there.
“It’s fun to get together with local people and support each other,” she said.
