From a historical perspective, Mankato is probably best known for being the location of the largest mass execution in U.S. history when 38 Dakota men and boys were sentenced to death by hanging in 1862 following the U.S.-Dakota War.
But the events leading up to that conflict and its aftermath are filled with a great deal of misinformation and lack of context.
A new 3,805 square-foot-exhibit at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s new cultural center and museum, which opened to the public in August, shows that history from the perspective of the Dakota people, and the slow but steady path to healing and reclaiming their culture and language.
Michael Kurtz, who is of Lakota decent, was hired a year ago to do research on that history and now gives tours through the museum explaining how those events unfolded. He said the experience has been eye-opening for visitors.
“A lot of people don’t know the history,” Kurtz said. “People realized they hadn’t learned this stuff at school, so they were surprised. But everyone seems willing to learn.”
Andy Vig is part of a group of tribal members who played a leading role with the development of the museum and culture center since it began as a concept seven years ago. He said the architecture of the museum was designed to represent Dakota spirituality and beliefs.
“The first thing you’ll notice when you come in — we align this with seven directions,” he said. “Seven is a sacred number. One of those is the outlook to seven generations ahead of us and leaving the world a better place than we found it. All the walls here are circular.”
Seven teepees adjacent to the building honor the seven bands that make up the Dakota, Lakota and Nakota people.
He said the circle represents the seasons and the life cycle of plants, animals and people. The Dakota people look at the world from seven directions — from the east, north, south and west, to the earth, the sky and looking inward.
The structure also represents the last traditional village site in present-day Shakopee before an 1851 treaty signed in St. Peter forced the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community south and west.
“Our burial mounds are still there,” Vig said. “We wanted to recreate that. The water that comes through here comes right by those teepees, so it’s symbolizing that along the river.”
The multimedia exhibit features artifacts such as arrowheads, dresses and drums along with hours of recordings and written quotes in the Dakota language, which Vig said is heavily ingrained in understanding Dakota culture. The first thing visitors see upon entering the museum is a map of Minnesota with all of the geographical names in the Dakota language.
“Our Dakota language is really sacred to us and we try to showcase that to give people awareness that we do have a language that was given to us, and we’re protective of it,” he said. “It holds the teachings to what it means to be Dakota. If you understand the language, you see the world through a different lens.”
Prior to Europeans arriving, the Dakota lived in villages along the Minnesota River that ranged in population from a couple of hundred into the thousands. Hunting bison was important but was less central to life for the Dakota people in Minnesota compared to the Lakota, who were from the same nation but lived west in what is now present-day South Dakota.
They fished and harvested wild rice in the sloughs by the river and hunted deer and smaller game such as muskrats. The oak savannah surrounding the Minnesota River valley provided honey, maple syrup, medicinal plants, berries and a prairie turnip, a root that could be stored later and added to soup. Communities traveled by boat for large gatherings or to settle disputes.
The land was and continues to be sacred to the community, and the museum and community center are surrounded by restored native prairie.
French fur traders in the early 1800s arrived with guns, horses, dogs and other goods to trade with the Dakota, and Shakopee was a central hub for trading. But it wasn’t until Minnesota grew in population, becoming a territory and later a state, when tensions began to simmer.
“The treaty time was the biggest game changer for the Dakota people,” Vig said.
With rapidly declining game and fewer natural resources, the U.S. government pressured the Dakota to make a deal, culminating in the 1851 Traverse de Sioux treaty in St. Peter in 1851.
“They were pressured because the game was getting hunted out and settlers were moving in,” Vig said. “Leaders wanted to make the best deal for their people. After the 1851 treaty, it was supposed to last 50 years with annuity payments and food and it ended up lasting only seven years. They began to rely on the government for food and then starvation set in.”
By 1858, they were confined to a 10-mile strip of land along the Minnesota River northwest of Mankato. Annuity and gold payments promised in the 1851 treaty were not delivered on time, increasing debt. The Dakota were not allowed to move beyond the boundaries of the reservation to hunt or gather food. Prices for food were fixed at excessively high rates by Andrew Myrick, a shopkeeper who held a monopoly on stores that sold food on the reservation. A quote attributed to Myrick is displayed at the museum.
“If the Indians are hungry, let them eat grass,” Myrick is quoted.
Vig suspects people in power advocated for policies for their own personal gain that aggravated tensions between settlers, who arrived with the promise of free land after fleeing persecution in Europe, and with the Dakota, who had been pushed off their land.
The war ignited after a young Dakota warrior is alleged to have killed a settler family after attempting to steal eggs. But Vig said the community was split with half in support of fighting and the rest seeking a peaceful resolution. Vig’s own great-great uncle is featured in an exhibit describing how the war created conflict within the Dakota community as well.
“My dad actually recorded his voice,” Vig said. “He’s honored down in Henderson for saving 62 settlers, getting them out of the way when the war started. He was kind of recognized as a traitor because he didn’t want to fight. But that was about half of our people who didn’t want to fight.”
After the war, lawmakers in St. Paul advocated for the forced removal all the Dakota from the state. A display of Dakota Mdewakanton leader Little Crow’s scalp attests to the bounty placed on Dakota people. Many fled as refugees to neighboring states and territories, some even fled to Canada. Those who were captured were marched to concentration camps or reservations.
Since 2005, the Dakota have been making a 300-mile trek on horseback from Crow Creek, South Dakota, the location where many Dakota people were exiled following the executions in Mankato, to the site of the mass execution in downtown Mankato. The annual winter ride honors those who were executed, along with those who suffered under harsh conditions at such camps.
Despite the painful history, the exhibits end on a positive note.
The language has been making a comeback after boarding schools discouraged its use, and the Mdewakanton Community has donated $350 million in philanthropic efforts, ranging from a partnership with the University of Minnesota to restore habitat for bees, improving nutrition among Native American communities, and a partnership with the city of Prior Lake on a water treatment plant that benefits both communities.
“Coming full circle, we try to showcase what the Shakopee Mdewakanton community is doing today, what we’ve been able to do with our economic opportunity and the sovereign status that we have,” Vig said. “This year is 50 years of federal recognition. We’ve really done well with great leadership, and we never forgot the value of giving back and helping each other.”
