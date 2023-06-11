He woke up in a detox facility, remembering little of the previous night’s chaos — which was nothing new because Bennett Coughlan had been an alcoholic for several years.
Eventually, he turned to someone who looked like they were in charge and asked the only question he wanted an answer to: “When can I go home?”
“You’re not going home,” was the reply. “You’re going to jail.”
A rock-bottom moment for sure — the kind that makes a guy regret previous failures at controlling an addiction and vow to make it really work this time.
And it did. When all was said and done, Coughlan finally got to go home. And when he did, he made the changes he’d wished he made before waking up in detox.
He cleaned up. Went to treatment. Got serious about getting serious. And today, Coughlan, owner of several successful businesses, is adding another: coffeehouse owner.
As of January, the 31-year-old Coughlan is the owner of the Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse, the place near the police station on South Front Street that has been serving cappuccinos, lattes and panini sandwiches to an eclectic clientele for more than 25 years. He takes over for Jeff Palmer, who has owned the place for 20 years.
Coughlan has been a regular at the Fillin’ Station for a while now. One of the reasons he became a regular was because that’s where some of his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings were.
“It’s a big part of why I fell in love with the place, for sure,” he says.
Another reason, of course, is that he thinks it’s simply a great coffee shop, the kind that attracts college students, artists, Harley-Davidson riders, yoga enthusiasts and everything in between.
“I wanted to be sure that this community spot didn’t go away,” he says, “because I love it so much.”
Before purchasing the Fillin’ Station, Coughlan’s focus was as co-founder of Solarflow, a community solar business that operates in more than a dozen states.
Community solar allows customers to subscribe to a project through a community solar provider. Customers receive credits and save money on utility bills. Customer participation in the program supports development and operation of community solar projects that provide energy to the grid.
Coughlan says most of his involvement in Solarflow is automated at this point. He’s hired a team of sales reps and team leaders who handle the boots-on-the-ground stuff. This leaves him, as the founder, with time to pursue other interests. So when he heard the coffee shop was for sale — and given his personal connection to it — he decided running the Fillin’ Station might be the perfect use for his time.
The sale included both the business and the building. It also included the building next door, which houses a business called Mystic Emporium. It’s as yet undecided, Coughlan says, if that business will remain.
There are going to be some changes on the way for what is one of Mankato’s oldest coffee shops, not the least of which is a minor facelift. Coughlan says he plans to shut the place down for a few days this summer to spruce things up. He’ll add some new furniture, a new look for the bar area, improvements to the “backroom” area where those meetings are held, addition of another back-backroom (which will be used for scheduled gatherings and parties), and possibly even the renovation of the slightly medieval-looking basement.
He’ll probably parcel it out and use it for motorcycle storage this winter, but down the road he envisions potentially holding Dungeons and Dragons nights down there.
In addition to the coffee shop, Coughlan will be introducing a coffee truck, one that has been in service at the Minnesota State Fair for the past decade. And he’s not ruling out the truck returning to the fair in August. He’s applied for a spot and is awaiting an answer.
“That would be huge for the business in general,” he says. “It would be quite an influx of cash. Their best year was like 75 grand in 12 days.”
He’s also planning to mix up the drink offerings a bit. For instance, he says more and more people are eliminating alcohol from their lives, and they don’t all like the taste of coffee. For them, he introduced the RedBullRita, made with the Red Bull energy drink. They’ll also be starting to offer more tea-based drinks soon.
Coughlan says he thinks that, with a little love and elbow grease, he can build on what made the Fillin’ Station a top hangout and perhaps make it even more profitable.
Jeff Palmer says Coughlan came along at the right time. At 74, Palmer was looking to get out of the coffeeshop business and into something slightly less caffeinated: a tree farm in northern Wisconsin.
“I toyed with the idea of selling for the last four years,” Palmer says. “I wanted to retire, but I could never find the right person to buy it. I wanted to turn it over to somebody who was going to carry on the tradition that I set up when I bought it. And I feel Bennett was the person to do it, and I think he’s doing a good job so far.”
Palmer says he originally opened the Fillin’ Station’s backroom up to AA and Gamblers Anonymous meetings as a way of giving back to the community. Along the way, he says, it sort of became a gathering place for people of all stripes.
“I wanted to appeal to everybody,” he says. “We used to have a yoga class across the street. And the older ladies would come over for coffee and they have their own coffee klatch there.”
Geoff Herbach is a frequent patron. On a recent afternoon Herbach, a creative writing professor at Minnesota State University, had a meeting with a student over a cup of coffee.
Herbach says he can get work done here in a way he can’t at other such places. It’s a unique vibe, he says, one that’s conducive to sustained work or intentional solitude.
“I concentrate well here,” he says. “I feel like I can press myself into a corner and sort of hide out. It’s easy to sit by yourself here. And I like these tables that you can spread out a little bit on. It’s a nice flow of really different kinds of people all day long.”
As a writer, Herbach says the place served him well a decade ago when he was in the book two of a trilogy.
“There was a table right there with a little lamp next to it,” he says, pointing to a place where there is no longer a table. “I would get here very early and I knew the worker real well. … I think I probably wrote the full second book manuscript here over the course of the summer and 2012.”
Coughlan loves hearing stories like that. He says that’s the reason he wanted to keep this place going, keep it the hangout, gathering place, reading room or manuscript writing kind of place every community needs.
This coffeeshop, he says, has been — and will continue to be, if he has anything to say about — the gathering spot for the old and young, the saints and sinners, the losers and winners, or anyone who just wants a hot cup of joe.
“It’s kind of like that Warren Buffett’s analogy of the short cigar: There’s a couple of really, really good puffs left on that cigar,” he says. “It’s got a great name, it’s got a great spot. It’s got a great vibe.”
