If you think you’re busy, check out Tim Tupy’s life.
He’s the owner of not one, but two popular businesses in town — Liv Aveda Salon and Spa, and Mankato Brewery.
And when he’s not running between those two, he’s ... just running. He’s competed in several marathons and starts each day with a 5:30 a.m. run around the roads of his home south of Mankato.
But Tupy wasn’t too busy to make time for us. (Well, at first he was, but then we rescheduled a few times and eventually got him.) He joined us for the latest episode of FreepCast, our podcast where to talk to some of the most interesting people in southern Minnesota.
Tupy was very open about a number of topics, including the struggles of starting a business, staying successful after nearly 20 years, and navigating the minutiae of state laws governing brewery operations.
He said they strive at Liv Aveda Salon and Spa to give their stylists access to education and training opportunities, such as bringing in people who are the best in their fields.
“These are people who are trained educators, not just skilled in their trade and their craft,” he said. “There might be somebody that’s been doing hair for 20 years, but they maybe have not had a class on color or formal styles or things like that because it’s not required. And it’s expensive, and you’ve got to take time off and you’ve got to travel or whatever it might be. So that’s why we like to bring that here. Continuing education is very important to us.”
Not everything Tupy does is strictly related to hair or beer.
“Sometimes I just walk around and talk to people,” he said. “And I do a lot of fixing. I fixed a wobbly toilet this morning and a couple of lights that weren’t working in our retail displays. So I do that kind of stuff. Fix things. And (my wife) Tammy deals more with the training team.”
As for the brewery, Tupy said that grew out of a simple fact.
“I like beer. I was home brewing for quite a few years. But as a home brewer, I seldom would make the same beer over and over.”
And then there’s his family history.
“My great-great-great-grandfather moved to New Prague and opened up the first brewery in New Prague in about 1885. It never made it out of Prohibition. ... I like to say beer is in my blood, literally.”
To hear Tupy talk much, much more about these topics and more, subscribe to FreepCast. You can get it wherever you get podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.