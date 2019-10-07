When Melissa Ketchum spoke to Mankato Magazine a year ago, I thought at the time that it'd be great to have her on a venue where we could go a little deeper on who she is and how she's come to this unique point in her life. Melissa is very candid about her sobriety and her mental health, and the way she's dealt with challenges on those fronts is inspiring.
