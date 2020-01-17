I’ve never felt more alive than using a lathe spewing man glitter all over my sweater. That’s because I’ve never had the opportunity or space to play with one.
Thanks to Don Darling and the Mankato Makerspace, I came home smelling like cedar.
“You know, there was a study that we looked at, that 60% of millennial men don’t own a hammer,” Cindy Bourne said, who had been giving me a tour of the space. “And I don’t know who said that, but it gets you the idea that people are afraid to try and fix anything.”
The Mankato Makerspace gives anyone the chance to play with these tools and maybe fix something.
“If nothing else, we just give you permission to take it apart.”
Walking into the Mankato Makerspace is equivalent to a kid walking into the Big Yellow Barn in Jordan.
There’s no candy … unless you check out the vending machine, which has some snacks and also some sandpaper you can buy for a project, but there is a lot to see.
It’s the same overwhelming sense of endless opportunities.
Every corner of the Makerspace is equipped with a variety of tools and resources for anyone to come and learn a new hobby.
A ceramic room full of spinning wheels and a kiln. Towards the back there’s a full set up to make jewelry with Bourne. A welding shop and glass blowing section. In the middle a woodworking shop where Rick Esser and Don Darling can guide you through the lathe or help with your latest project. There’s also a textile room towards the entrance with Singer sewing machines.
The two hours I spent making jewelry with Bourne, stretching glass with Dustin Swiers and the lathe with Darling wasn’t nearly enough time.
The Mankato Makerspace opened its doors to the public in February of 2018.
It began with an idea; a place for people to come and learn something new, advance their skill on a particular hobby or perhaps a bigger space for someone to work on their woodwork.
The non-profit organization has flourished in its 6,000 square foot area and they’re hoping to expand another 6,000 square feet.
No matter where you step into the Makerspace, there’s something to do and an expert to help along the way. And if there isn’t an expert volunteer on hand about a certain project, they make sure to find someone in the community who’d be willing to teach a class.
It couldn’t have happened without the help of the community. Most of what is found in the Makerspace had been donated. If whatever is donated doesn’t work for the space, they try to donate or trade it with someone to help others.
For example, a screen printing machine.
“We had this one that was giant, it looked like a spaceship,” Bourne said. “It was so huge. And we were using it but it was taking a lot of space that we can do a lot with.”
A friend had called Bourne and told her they were shutting down their screen shop. He had offered the screen printer to his employees but they didn’t want it. They donated the equipment to the Makerspace.
“The greatest thing is that we then had duplicates of a lot of things, so we went to the Kato Charter School and we set them up with a complete screen shop for the kids.”
The Mankato Makerspace has also teamed up with local artisans like ApothAcoffee Roastery, who also gave a class on roasting beans, and Moody Bees, who will be giving classes this summer on beekeeping.
“It’s all about relationships,” Bourne said.
The Makerspace offers a variety of classes from basic welding to screen printing, wood shop intro classes and glass torchwork.
And if you don’t know where to start, just head over. Open houses take place each Tuesday to tour the space from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“There’s people that want to learn something different. They’ve never tried anything or have no confidence in it and that’s kind of our role of getting them started.”
