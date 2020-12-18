At times Álvaro Jose (aka AJ) Aburto Gadea reminds his children during lunch to eat up their food — especially their veggies.
“I explain to them that they have to appreciate what they have because, in my childhood, I didn’t have that option to reject those foods,” Aburto Gadea said.
Aburto Gadea was born and raised in Nicaragua with a big family — eight brothers and four that died at a young age — raised mainly by his mom. By the time Aburto Gadea was in about fifth grade — 11 years old — he had to leave school to work in order to help support his family.
Now, Arbuto Gadea, 38, with two children, Skyler, 6, and Logan, 9, works hard to let his kids’ childhood be just that — a childhood.
“I want them to enjoy their childhood, something I didn’t get to enjoy as much due to work,” Aburto Gadea said. “And being an adult at such a young age.”
Aburto Gadea was about 30 when he completed his high school education, working by day and taking classes by night in Nicaragua. And it was around this time that he also met his wife, Loehrl Pillers. Pillers had been in Nicaragua while serving as a Peace Corps volunteer teaching English. The couple met in 2006 at a party. After a few years of dating, they married in 2008.
During this time, in 2007, Aburto Gadea’s father-in-law, Robert Pillers of St. Peter, had introduced him to a new job at Filtron, a factory that focuses on making ceramic water filters. This was Aburto Gadea’s first introduction into the world of ceramics.
Continuing his education, he earned his degree in accounting for the job.
“I don’t like accounting now; it’s very complicated,” Aburto Gadea laughed.
His primary focus at first at Filtron was constructing the kilns that the filters were made in. Aburto Gadea would fire the filters then brush a layer of colloidal silver to the pots — a technology that kills 99.9% of bacteria and parasites in drinking water. The filters were sold in a 5 gallon plastic containers with a spigot at the bottom and a lid to non-governmental organizations that would then distribute to communities in Nicaragua to provide clean water.
After a few years working with Filtron, he took on the role as the Nicaraguan program director for NGO Potters for Peace in 2010 until 2020. The nonprofit’s mission is to bring education to artisans in Nicaragua to make ceramic water filters. Aburto Gadea and his father-in-law would lead workshops.
They’d also bring brigades of international potters.
“We would give them tours of the communities that we worked in,” Aburto Gadea said. It was something he relished — watching artisans in Nicaragua with the international potters united in the art of ceramics. It was an opportunity for both groups to learn from each other.
“It was a beautiful thing, two different cultures helping each other,” Aburto Gadea said. “I enjoyed that.”
But in 2018, Aburto Gadea and his family left Nicaragua due to the sociopolitical situation and moved to St. Peter.
“We left, not because we wanted to leave, because my wife and father-in-law are in love with Nicaragua,” he said. “My kids were born in Nicaragua, so our lives were different. We wanted to live our whole lives in Nicaragua.”
They were fortunate, Aburto Gadea said, to have the help and opportunity to move to St. Peter. They moved in with Pillers’ aunt the first year there.
The move was hard because at the time they left, his mom was in surgery. “It was very difficult for me to leave my close family member in the hospital. It was very complicated to leave Nicaragua.”
Though his mom is doing better now, when they left, she remained in the hospital for two more months. His kids still long for their grandma, he said.
But living in St. Peter has been a blessing, he said, and it helps to be creating.
Aburto Gadea, though heavily involved in ceramics for more than a decade, hadn’t made his first piece of pottery until they moved to St. Peter. In Nicaragua, he had taken a ceramics course with an art professor, but he mainly observed and helped other artisans.
“My father-in-law told me I needed to be in the Arts Center,” he said. “I started making art here in the U.S. … It was my second introduction to (ceramics).”
Aburto Gadea can be found nearly every day at the Arts Center of Saint Peter making pottery.
“In Nicaragua, I continued (ceramics), motivated to help artisans that had fewer resources. In the U.S., it has helped, more than anything, as therapy.”
Working with clay for Aburto Gadea, it’s like he’s on a different planet, he said.
“There are no problems at that moment in your mind. You’re focused on what you’re doing.”
Aburto Gadea is the only one in his family that practices ceramics. Typically, he said, the art of ceramics is taught by generations, but his situation has been different. “I’m the first generation doing art.”
And working clay is something that can humble even the most proud person, Aburto Gadea said. It’s an ultimate unifier. The connection with clay — materials from earth — makes you more considerate of others.
“In my case, it humbled me,” Aburto Gadea said. “And in reality, it helps me help others, too.”
For example, making a piece such as a comal (griddle). “I know that this piece will serve others in their kitchen, such as making tortillas, like my mom,” he said. In Nicaragua, clay is a big part of their culture, especially when making food.
“For me, it connects me greatly with other people — it makes me friendly and more accessible to others,” he said.
Ceramics connects people everywhere, and Aburto Gadea has felt that in the Arts Center of Saint Peter. Though his English is minimal, he said, ceramics has helped him build relationships with other artists at the center.
“It unites you, connects you with others. It’s incredible how much clay can change you.”
