Everyone should work in the customer service industry at least once in their life.
It’s a humbling job due to its demands. It takes the right person to proficiently deal with the day-to-day operational tasks while simultaneously giving customers exceptional service.
The jobs are extremely hard, from front and back of house in restaurants, fast-food joints and retail jobs or call centers. They all require those skills.
Anyone who’s ever worked those jobs can tell you how mentally and physically draining it is. Customer service requires you to leave your pride at the door.
And anyone in the industry can recall the nastiest, rudest, inconsiderate customer they’ve ever run into.
The guy who complained about waiting 10 minutes for his Reuben on the busiest day of the year is no different than the woman who demanded a refund on a free kid’s meal (I can’t make this up, folks.)
It’s so common that, honestly, most dreadful customers kind of blend in together. Just coming up with a couple of customers was difficult. It’s inevitable and, unfortunately, part of the territory.
But you know who does stand out? Those angelic, personable and polite customers. In the last seven years being in the industry, I’ve been lucky to have a few regulars and encounters with these people.
Consider some of my Sunday regulars.
There’s the couple that always gets two sandwiches: a veggie and an Italian. Sometimes they’d eat at the store, but most days they’d take their sammies to go and have a picnic. Over the years, the woman shared her life with me. Her son got married. She became a grandmother. She’d ask about my life and seemed genuinely interested.
Then there’s the family I watched grow. One of their daughters lives in Mexico in the same state where I was born. We’d talk about their daughter, whom I eventually met. Then the first grandkid. And then the next.
Then there is another regular who wasn’t so regular. I’d probably see her once every two to three months. Her story was incredible. She was a music teacher, she traveled the world and has such a big heart. I remember once, during the holidays, she came in to give me a tip. She hadn’t even ordered a sandwich.
Or how about the man who’d come in periodically to order a giant Italian — I commend you. That sandwich, made with extra-extra onion, pickles and loads of chipotle and regular mayonnaise, was a masterpiece. I always enjoyed our banter.
I remember the couple who would split a sandwich once a week. Full of life and love. Then I didn’t see her or her husband for a while. I later learned she was diagnosed with breast cancer. I remember seeing her fight through the illness on the rare occasion they would come in, still full of life. She never failed to put a smile on my face. Then I remember hearing she had passed away. It felt as though a member of my own family had died. Rest in peace, Sue.
Unlike the negative Nancies I’ve met along the way, who are faceless and forgettable, these people — the angels — were the ones who made working in the service industry worth it.
