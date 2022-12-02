Just about the time Nicole Helget was considering writing a children’s book about the antics of a family dog, she got a call out of the blue from a book publisher — a call colored with a dash of kismet.
“I was actually contacted by John Rahm, who is the owner of River Horse Press. And he asked me if I was interested in trying one and just interestingly, I had been mulling it anyway,” Helget says. “It was like the universe sort of brought us together at the right moment.”
The result is “Be Good, Peanut Butter,” an adorable tale of a dog who, after a long time being surrounded by humans homebound by the pandemic, finds himself alone when the kids go back to school and mom goes back to work. Peanut Butter’s anxiety manifests in a ransacked house and an escape, which leads him through prairies, ponds and dirt roads. He meets a frog, a pair of deer and, importantly, a fellow “doggo.” They frolic and play as pals. Peanut Butter’s heart swells and his outlook improves. Eventually, his family returns, and he’s good.
Helget, who is one of the region’s most celebrated and respected writers, has written children’s books before. Her young adult novel, “The End of the Wild,” was a New York Times bestseller, and she’d written many titles as a writer for Capstone, the children’s book company.
But she’s better known for material that is slightly darker, such as her historical fiction titles “The Turtle Catcher” and “Stillwater.” Her debut book, “The Summer of Ordinary Ways,” was also a critical success.
“Be Good, Peanut Butter” is her first stab at a picture book. She says watching her dog Polar Bear (another “PB”) fall in love with a neighbor dog named Gemma started the story simmering in her head. And being mother and grandmother, she felt compelled to create something uplifting for younger readers.
“I wanted to challenge myself to do something different for these kids, these little readers, these little listeners out there,” she says. “They’ve had enough. We adults need to be responsible for fixing things, for getting people healthy and making sure we take care of each other physically. We need to continue our work in racial reckoning, and improving this economy so it works for everybody. And kids can sit back a little bit. They’ve put up with a lot from us the past three years for sure.”
The book was illustrated by Irish artist Erin McClean. Helget says she’s never met her in person, but McClean seemed to have a knack for facial expressions and ideas on how to move the story along with multiple scenes per page.
McClean’s illustrations are a rich combination of cute and clever. A tongue poking out of the side of Peanut Butter’s mouth as he prances through nature, a stern look from an unamused buck, a satisfied smile as Peanut Butter “cleans up” his mess at home. You can’t help but root for this dog and wonder how his humans could ever leave him home alone.
“When John sent me the specs of her illustrations, it struck me immediately that she was the right person for the book,” Helget said. “She’s really good at seeing the vision I had for the story, and she’s got a really good sense of pacing.”
Helget said this won’t be her last picture book. She’ll do at least one more. She’s also working on collection of essays. (Fun fact: She says she was late on completing that book, and then the pandemic happened, which completely changed the complexion of the essays and made them better. No word yet on when that might be available.)
“Be Good, Peanut Butter” is available at bookstores now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.