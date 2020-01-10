Nigel T has always been known for pushing the barrier … sometimes a little too far.
“I almost lit my school on fire with a magnifying glass when I was in fourth grade,” he said.
The 23-year-old Mankato rapper remembers that in class they’d learned using a magnifying glass can start fires.
“The class went on but that part of the class was in my head,” Nigel said. “And I took one of those and took it from the room and went out during recess.”
He remembers it was fun because it was fall when all the leaves were dry and crunchy. He found a branch and was burning the leaves at first.
It was harmless. Right?
“I remember I was trying to impress people because people were coming over and watching,” he recalled.
Then in the excitement as he was lighting the branch on fire, the whole branch went into flames. He freaked, understandably.
“There was a tree very low to the ground and just full of dry leaves on it and all the leaves started on fire.”
Oops.
To this day, Nigel T still tries to push the norm — just with music and performing, though. Kind of like the time he had to improvise at the latest Moonfest music festival in Kasota where he came out onto stage clad in just his underwear.
“We were doing a lot of outfit changes between songs,” Nigel said. In the duration of trying to change quickly into his shorts, he began to hear the beats playing on stage.
He tried to tell his buddy to tell them to stop the beats but it kept playing — Nigel T is the first person to perform in that song.
“I just felt the pressure,” he said. “I just remember for a brief second looking down at myself and being like, ‘Amy I really about to do this?’”
He ran onto the stage, performing the song in just his underwear and socks and the audience began laughing and applauding.
“It was just every reaction you could get,” he said. “Sure, at the moment I was embarrassed.”
But the rapper knows stage presence, and always pushing that barrier — even in his underwear.
“It adds to the character at this point of the dude who doesn’t care.”
Nigel T is currently working on a project to drop sometime this year and he plans on reinventing his character and sound, much like his favorite musician, David Bowie.
“He reinvented himself like 17 times throughout his career and he created aliases and dressed differently and made his music sound just completely different,” Nigel said.
City Pages named his latest video, for the song “MK Ultra 2,” one of the top 5 Minnesota videos of the week, Sept. 2019.
And he only began officially recording three years ago.
He began to play around with recording when he had been on probation when he was 19. During that time, he saved money, which allowed him to buy a $250 microphone.
“I just started recording stuff in my bedroom at that point,” he said. “It was really a time filler. I was spending a lot of time drinking and partying.”
Recording and rapping kept him out of trouble. At first he was recording solo, just a few verses over beats he found online. He eventually began to work with other artists in the country — digitally.
“I’d made a few songs with kids on the internet from Arizona, California, Alaska — all over,” he said. “I just made the internet my community.”
His first show was at Professor’s when he was 20 years old. Someone had reached out to the budding rapper to perform a 15-minute set.
“I remember I met a few more musicians there and that was nice after being so internet oriented all the time,” Nigel said. “Don’t get me wrong, the internet’s nice, you meet a lot of people.”
But Nigel was missing the human connection in the music industry, at least in Mankato. At this show, he met a few other local rappers and musicians — DJ Shoba, !ntell!gent Des!gn, Chris Beert, Joey Bones — who helped him get into 21+ shows to perform.
Since then, Nigel T has put out a few singles and also a full-length album, “G.W.A.P.” in 2018, recorded in Modest Music’s studio.
“G.W.A.P is ‘Gifted With a Purpose’ because it was the timing of everything I was getting really into,” he said. “I was on probation. That sucks. OK, I got a bunch of money, now I start making music.”
He couldn’t perform at many shows because he was underage, but he made music with people on the internet.
“Every time in my life, something really (bad) happens, something good is on the other side.”
