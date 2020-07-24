Many, many moons ago, I had worked as a customer service rep/tech support with Big Cellphone Company for a couple of years.
It was an OK job. I mean, the bonus was crazy good, the pay was great, good health insurance (but what 20-year-old cares about that?) and I’ve met some of the nicest and caring people on our floor (including my husband).
But … man, did that job just suck the living daylights out of me. There’d be days where there’d be no one callin’ in to the queue for at least five minutes. There was once where the calls were spaced out by almost 30 minutes. But more often than not, every 5 to 10 seconds, there’d be a beep.
“Thanks for calling Big Cellphone Company, my name’s Diana. May I get your first and last name, please?” My recording would play back. Little secret, this is a pre-recorded message so we always sound “chipper.” (Disclaimer, I wasn’t about half of the time. Also, all these names are made up.)
“Susie Johnson. My phone doesn’t work.”
“OK, Ms. Johnson, let’s start with restarting your phone and we’ll go from there.”
“How do I re-”
She restarted her phone on the phone she was talking on. Sigh.
Beep.
“Thanks for calling Big Cellphone Company, my name’s Diana. May I get your first and last name please?”
“Mark Tutti, and I need help with….”
Eight hours a day. Five days a week.
The job allowed me to talk to some really cool people, which was a nice bonus. There was this one lady who called in to fix her text messages — she was one of the head honchos of a major Swedish furniture company.
Another lady, who’d called in to lower her bill, was an alcohol distributor and even introduced me to one of my now-favorite beers, Pacifico.
My favorite guy, however, was some dude who had called in kind of upset because his camera hadn’t been working. It was his third replacement phone, he said, and none of them worked. After investigating with the gentleman about his camera problem, I was able to deduce that the problem was the film on his lens that new phones come with. He was pretty chill about it and laughed himself off, even claiming his phone call would probably end up on the “Stupidest Calls Hall of Fame.” (Yeah, it kind of did.)
But that was perhaps 25% of the job. The other people … well … some people need to wash their mouths with soap. There was one guy who started yelling at me 2 seconds into the call.
“I. NEED. MY VOICEMAIL,” I think he yelled.
“I’m sorry sir, what can I help you with?”
“Are you stupid? You dumb ...” And here’s where some colorful words for the female human anatomy comes in.
(Thankfully my supervisor took over the call. She had to hang up and call the account owner — his wife. The woman had the audacity to tell her that they paid her mortgage so her husband could talk to her however he wanted. Yikes.)
There was even a woman who was convinced that I had taken off her text messaging from her phone, and I wasn’t “qualified to be in tech support.”
“Ahem, ma’am,” I said. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re the one who called me. Your text messages are fixed.”
So, although I loved talking to people from all over the country, especially from New York, I couldn’t do it, man. I couldn’t take those escalations. Not because of the name calling. I couldn’t care less if Bobby Jo from Tennessee called me stupid because I couldn’t send her a replacement phone just because she lost it AND she has no insurance. Even though, they’d insist, “I’ve been a loyal customer for a whole year!” LOL OK Bobby.
No, it wasn’t that. It was just the constant feeling of failing people. Over. And over. And over again. Eight hours a day. Beep after beep after recording after beep. Angry, disappointed customer one after another.
I have always believed in, no matter what you do, be the best at it. And though I have some extraordinary customer service skills (if I do say so myself), I didn’t feel like I was the best at that.
Each night I’d come home emotionally and mentally drained from talking to more than at least 40 people a day. No matter what kind of day you were having, you’d always have to put on a happy voice. That gets hard, especially when you get berated for eight hours. I had to quit. It’s a tough gig, guys.
And it got me thinking, I wonder how many angry people have been calling in during quarantine? Most are working from home and for some, technology might be a little difficult or it genuinely just quit working.
The call volumes must be insane. I’m assuming the calls have surged due to all the customer rep job openings and long wait times. People get upset waiting 10 minutes online, and they take it out on the rep. Believe me, I was that rep. Can you imagine 20 or 30 minutes? Oof.
Poor, poor souls. Call after call. One angry person after another.
Beep. Beep. Beep.
I truly empathize with those people on the other line. I’ll pour one out for you, homie.
For those who are calling in, please keep these behaviors in mind: Be nice. There’s a person with feelings on the other line. Be patient. Be courteous. Have some manners.
And for the love of all good things, don’t be a jerk. They’re there to help you.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at 5070-344-6305 or drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
