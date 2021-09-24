I stopped at a liquor store the other day to pick up a few odds and ends when, much to my delight, I was carded.
“You’re kidding,” I said to the clerk.
“We card everybody now,” he replied.
As I fished my driver’s license out of my wallet I said, “You’re going to make a lot of old ladies very happy.”
“I’ve already made a lot of old men very mad,” he replied. “Some of them think it’s a government plot to keep track of how much alcohol they’re drinking.”
And I thought I was on the paranoid side.
I’m not exactly a stranger to conspiracy theories, some of which seem more plausible than others, but that was a new one. I’ve never been able to believe the government is all that interested in the majority of us to go to such extremes to see what we’re up to. Let’s face it: how much Bud Light or white wine we imbibe isn’t exactly a question of national security.
Conspiracy theories are a funny thing. A year or so ago I ran across a book with the intriguing title “Conspiracy Theories and the People Who Believe Them.” I tried to read it, but it was too boring. The authors shared a whole bunch of data debunking many of the most popular conspiracy theories and managed to make even the juiciest of theories sound about as interesting as last week’s leftover meatloaf. Plus, they didn’t even touch on Sasquatch.
Obviously social media fans the flame when it comes to the murky world of conspiracy theories. Look online and you are sure to find some mighty interesting, if amazingly bizarre, stories. But whether or not you personally buy into a conspiracy theory, I have learned that if someone believes something is true, be it Sasquatch, the world is flat or that liver is delicious, 99 times out of 100 you aren’t going to be able to change their mind.
Take my grandmother. She was convinced the moon landing never happened and she remained convinced throughout the 30 years between 1969 and her death in 1999. Various members of the family argued with her, a few agreed with her, and one intrepid soul even took her to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago to show her an authentic NASA space capsule. She was not impressed.
“Looks like a garbage can to me,” she said with a sniff. “Do you honestly believe someone could fly to the moon in a garbage can?”
“It’s not a garbage can. It’s a spaceship,” the intrepid soul argued.
“And I’m Jane Fonda. Now buy me lunch,” Grandma replied.
Like I said, if someone believes, or doesn’t believe, something, good luck on changing their mind. You’d most likely have more success getting snow to fall upwards or grass to turn pink in the spring instead of green.
But I’ve also learned that it doesn’t really matter. As the old saying goes, it’s your prerogative to believe whatever you choose. The flipside of that is everyone else gets to believe whatever they want to, as well.
Back to being carded. I find it very interesting that women of a certain age are pleased to be carded while men of a certain age find it insulting.
I would venture to say that has nothing to do with conspiracy theories but goes a lot deeper into the basic difference between the sexes.
In other words, most women get a lot of joy believing that even when they are decades past the legal drinking age someone might still mistake them for an underage college coed, while most men don’t care if the whole world thinks they are as old as Methuselah as long as no one asks how many beers they drank over the course of a long weekend.
If there’s a conspiracy theory mixed up in those scenarios, it’s too much for my brain to figure out.
