When our children were small, we used to read a Dr. Seuss story to them called “Too Many Daves,” which was about a woman with 23 sons, all of whom she named Dave. That doesn’t seem like an especially bright move, but it was understandable since the woman must have been too exhausted to think up a new name for each new arrival.
Too many Daves became a catchphrase in our family for whenever we are faced with too many people, too many choices, or too many anything.
“Too many Daves,” one of us sighs on especially peopley days or when the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles seems endless or when work consists more of meetings than actual working. (Yes, I know many people consider meetings ‘work.’ I am not one of them. Meetings are generally a chance to sit for an hour and not work.)
The planet’s population is currently hovering around eight billion and is only going to go up, so there are a lot of Daves out there, as well as Caitlins, Jimmys, Janes, and What-have-yous.
To be fair, the Daves undoubtedly think there are too many of the rest of us as well. I recall hearing a statistic that claimed the average person today sees more people in one morning than his great-grandparents saw in their entire lives. I’m not too sure about the accuracy of that statement, but it seems possible because lately, no matter where you go, there’s a Dave.
Unfortunately, so much rubbing up against one another occasionally results in rather rude behavior. Just last week, I found myself speedwalking to make it to the check-out line as another shopper headed in the same direction. We both pretended we didn’t see each other, but neither of us was fooled. I finally conceded defeat a few inches from the finish line when it was clear he was going to win (I think he might have cheated, but no finger pointing).
The saddest thing about our “race” was what was the prize? The thrill of victory? Or the agony of having to wait a few minutes in line? Kind of pathetic if you ask me.
I suspect such competitive attitudes have roots in childhood when being first in line mattered. Even though it now no longer matters at all, old habits die hard.
“Too many Daves” isn’t limited to people. We also say it when shopping for anything from mouthwash to washing machines. There are just too many sizes, flavors, options and tweaks available. While it would be a fun job to be the person who dreams up peanut butter flavored ale or birthday cake Oreos, being faced with so many options when all you want is a cold one to go with your bratwurst is a classic Too Many Daves scenario from the word “go.”
I suppose the snack food makers like to offer a lot of choices because they figured sooner or later one is going to hit the charts and take off. Even if none of the current flavors become bestsellers, there is still the novelty market, that group of consumers who will try anything, especially if it is spicier, hotter, or plain nastier than everything else on the shelf.
Conversely, while there are more and more items to choose from, it seems like there are less and less brands. I’m not sure, but I suspect most consumer goods are owned by two, maybe three, companies. I also suspect there must be an ultra-luxurious island where the owners of those two or three companies live, sharing a belly laugh when they get letters from customers wondering whatever happened to Pink Lady dish soap.
My final suspicion is that life on that island is the billionaire version of Gilligan’s Island and is probably the only place left in the universe where no one feels there are too many Daves.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.