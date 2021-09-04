When he was in high school, my husband’s English class was assigned to read “Ordinary People” by Judith Guest. Instead of buying the book as he was instructed, Mark read the Reader’s Digest’s Condensed Book version his mom had at home.
When it came time for class discussions, Mark kept wondering why he didn’t know what everyone else was talking about. It seemed the book he read had large chunks of narrative missing.
“That’s when I realized what ‘condensed’ meant,” Mark said. “They left the good parts out.”
In other words, the sex and violence, although “Ordinary People” didn’t have a whole lot of either of those.
I was thinking there’s a very good possibility most of us have been getting a Reader’s Digest Condensed Book version on common sense and also social etiquette because so many people seem to be missing major chunks of both of those things.
Take common sense. Just look at any tool, appliance, toy, etc. and you’ll read warning labels that not only make you shake your head, but also say, “Huh?”
Like the warning to remove a baby from a folding stroller before folding the stroller or the warning on metal ladders not to use outdoors during an electrical storm. Or the one on snowblowers not to put your hand near the blades while the machine is in use unless you’re really intent on making your own horror film.
Eye rollers for sure, but we all know whenever you see a safety label, it means someone somewhere did the boneheaded thing listed, thus creating the need for a warning.
Common sense, as well as several laws of physics, also extends to driving. Such as the law of physics that says two masses cannot occupy the same space at the same time. (I never took physics, so I don’t know if that’s really a law, but it sounds right.) In other words, if I’m at a dreaded roundabout and you’re entering the same roundabout, we need to take turns so we don’t both end up occupying the exact same air mass in the middle of the roundabout concurrently.
Then there is social etiquette. Maybe it’s the Midwesterner in me or maybe I’m just becoming a grumpy old woman, but I always thought when you see someone first thing in the morning or pass them on the street, at the very least a head nod or some other form of acknowledgement was de rigueur.
That doesn’t seem to be true any longer as I can go very long stretches every day without making eye contact with anyone. Depending on my mood and how feisty I’m feeling, I might go into a semi-obnoxious overdrive and say “GOOD MORNING” in my chirpiest voice if I feel especially ignored.
Those moments always remind me of my inner Glen Close in “Fatal Attraction” (again, without the sex and violence) where she tells her creep of a married boyfriend, “I will not be ignored!” Yes, I feel sorry for my co-workers, too.
Another rule of social etiquette that obviously wasn’t in the rule book’s condensed version is holding the door open for the person behind you. I’d say about 50 percent of people either never heard of that rule or don’t think it’s necessary. Maybe it isn’t as necessary as water or oxygen, but it sure is nice.
A while ago, I was going into the post office carrying a rather large stack of packages when a man sprinted in front of me to the door. Like a fool, I thought, “Great! He’s going to hold the door for me.”
Wrong. He was rushing to get ahead of me in line and let the door swing back into me and my packages.
Maybe someone needs to come out with the unabridged versions of common sense and social etiquette manners. It wouldn’t be a bestseller, but it would make an excellent Christmas/birthday/graduation present for almost everyone.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.