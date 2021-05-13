It’s Facebook official — I’m fully vaccinated with my Fauci Ouchies.
That makes me one of the 4.81 million fully vaccinated residents in Minnesota and 118 million in the U.S.
You smell that? No, not Teen Spirit. It smells like some sense of normalcy and faintly like deep-fried goodies and cigarettes at the State Fair …
We’re slowly getting back to what we knew before the pandemic hit last March. Concerts keep getting announced at First Avenue and locally at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Some events canceled last year are eagerly posting this year’s dates and plans.
Currently, 500 people can gather outside without masks and the restriction for closing times at restaurants has been lifted.
And finally, after what seemed like a never-ending year, the state is set to fully open by the end of the month.
Like a big deep breath, the announcement brought so much relief. Finally, we can relax our shoulders and loosen our jaws knowing we’re headed in the right direction.
I can feel it now — the subtle vibration on my feet from concert speakers; meeting strangers in line and bonding over the musical act, or just sitting down at a restaurant even if just to people watch.
Soon, people will begin to plan their own events, outings and celebrations after such a long, long year. A long year of wearing masks and chapped hands from all the sanitizer; a long year of so much death and missed milestones; a long year of so much sickness and so many lost jobs; a long year of so much overwhelming and anxiety-inducing uncertainty.
I think it’s fair to say we earned some entertainment, and after being vaccinated, many will feel comfortable and safe to seek it out.
Naturally, people will reach out — much like pre-COVID times — to extend the invitation over for Uncle Bob’s annual cookout or tio’s disquada, or confirmations and baptisms and even doggo’s first year birthday. Believing in the science behind the vaccine, we can feel safe to join these festivities.
However, as much as one can individually feel safe, I think it’s important, too, to understand that not everyone might feel as safe. And any individual who doesn’t necessarily feel comfortable quite yet in attending these celebrations shouldn’t think they have to step out of their comfort zones in fear of feeling judged by friends or family.
I know that we’re anxious to get back to our normal routines and lives, but many are anxious about a post-COVID world, and that’s OK. You’re not alone. Again, as a millennial, let’s do a quick Google search.
In an article posted early this year by Advisory.com, its states almost 50% of Americans feel anxious about “re-entry” post-COVID, according to a report from the American Psychological Association.
Not at all surprising.
Many Americans have been cooped up at home while making their spare room or dining room table into a hybrid office. Some isolated more than others due to chronic illnesses or to prevent the spread of the virus to their loved ones who are high risk.
And the anxieties can be different. The article cites Lily Brown, director of the Center for Treatment and Study at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. She says there are two primary anxiety groups: those who fear catching and/or spreading the virus and those who feel like their social skills declined during isolation, making re-entry difficult.
There also have been studies showing that, after a pandemic, agoraphobia develops due to social isolation, according to USA Today.
So even though we can be collectively excited, there’s still some hesitation for some. In the same article, experts say it’s vital to acknowledge the stress that re-entry may put on us. The next step would be to make little goals, such as small get-togethers rather than, let’s say, going to the State Fair after a year of isolation.
But here’s one step that I think is important — post- amid- and pre-COVID — setting boundaries and communicating with friends and loved ones. We all need to set our own boundaries to not overstretch or overwhelm ourselves, but it’s also vital to remember our friends and loved ones’ boundaries to prevent the same exhaustion.
Not everyone is on the same page, and in the same article, psychotherapist Aimee Daramus says if experts say it’s safe but you’re not ready, take your time to “come out of your COVID shell gradually.”
So if you ask someone to come hang out or head to the bar or whatever it may be, don’t be offended if they say no for a while. Please be patient.
And if you’re that someone, it’s OK to say no.
Believe me, as a people-pleasing and a self-certified recluse with anxiety, setting boundaries and saying no can sometimes be the best for self-care.
The world will be here when you’re ready.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
