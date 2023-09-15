NORTH MANKATO — Growing up, many millennials and Gen Z’ers lived and breathed “Harry Potter.” Since its release in 1997, books in the series have sold more than 180 million copies.
Because of how popular the books still are, North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting a free family fun night 6:30 p.m. today. Snacks will be available, and people are encouraged to dress up in their best “Harry Potter” costumes.
Library employee Melissa Winch is in charge of putting these family fun nights together. She said she thought this would be a good way to ease students back into the school year.
“I was looking for something that fit the back-to-school theme as we’re going into September, and in the ‘Harry Potter’ books, a big part of the beginning of each book is going back to school. So it kind of fit in nicely with that,” she said. “The books are still very popular, and they’re in circulation all the time. I see a lot of middle schoolers and around that age group checking them out.”
Family Fun Night at the library is a monthly event allowing the people in the North Mankato-Mankato area to get together and engage. Last month’s theme was the “Barbie” movie.
“At the library, we value community engagement. We like to do a lot of different events for all age groups. For those (family fun nights), we try to draw a bigger crowd,” Winch said. “We try to get something that a lot of people enjoy, and ‘Harry Potter’ is kind of across age groups. We just try to bring people together, have fun, celebrate being at the library and get the community involved.”
Something popular within the “Harry Potter” fan base is so-called wizard rock — music based on themes and plots of the book series. The band Tonks and the Aurors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Police Annex across the parking lot from the library.
Lead singer Steph Anderson has been playing at libraries since 2007. That is where she plays the majority of her gigs.
“Libraries are an important part of the wizard rock scene and story. I like being able to play free shows, and it’s kind of a fun rebellion to play loud music in a library,” Anderson said. “I hope that everybody has a good time and a couple of people walk away going like, ‘Oh, it’s cool that you can take a series or some sort of nerdy topic that you like and can make fanworks, make more content out of it.’”
Anderson said she encourages anyone to get started with wizard rock, saying it is a welcoming community.
“Wizard rock is a super open section of the fandom, so if you’re ever like, ‘Hey, I still want to participate in Harry Potter, but maybe I’m distancing myself because of what’s happening with J.K. Rowling or other things in the news.’ Wizard rock is very much about creating a safe fandom space and a creative one that welcomes everyone,” Anderson said.
(Author J.K. Rowling is accused of making transphobic comments over the years. In one instance, she liked a transphobic tweet and even follows a “self-professed transphobe” YouTuber who has posted videos with transphobic titles.)
Along with the band performance, people can expect many different “Harry Potter” themed activities — relating to both the book and film series.
“We’ll do some crafts. One of them is wand making. We’re going to be making pygmy puffs, which are little creatures from the books,” Winch said. “There will be snacks, and we encourage people to come dance and have fun.”
If You Go What: Harry Potter-themed Family Fun Night When: 6:30 p.m. tonight Where: North Mankato Taylor Library, with music starting at 7 p.m. in the Police Annex.
