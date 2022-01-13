I push open the Kato Ballroom door with a guitar case and step into the frigid January night. We’ve just wrapped the first week of “Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story.” We’ve been running the show every night for the past week: rehearsals Sunday through Wednesday; shows Thursday through Saturday. I’m exhausted.
I carry my guitars down the icy street to my van. White smoke billows from a distant factory. Wind snaps sleet in my face. Cold numbs my bare hands. The only thing keeping me warm is my excitement from our performance.
Buddy Holly, I imagine, felt similar as he exited the Kato Ballroom 63 years ago.
•••
The offer to repeat a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is rare and must be treated with equal amounts of respect and reservation:
Respect for your talent that has you once again preparing to catch lightning in a bottle.
Reservation for the possibility that you might be electrocuted.
•••
In 2016, I received what I assumed to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: portraying Buddy Holly in Merely Players’ production of “Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story.” The role called for the lead to be a singer, guitarist, actor and all-around showman. I was no stranger to the stage. I’d been performing with bands for 15 years and had acted in community theater and short films, so when the directors called 30 minutes after my audition to offer me the role, I said yes.
That “yes” became the key to a door I never imagined opening.
•••
Buddy Holly and the Crickets released their only full-length album, “The ‘Chirping’ Crickets,” on Nov. 27, 1957. On Dec. 1, the group appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to perform “That’ll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Soon after, “That’ll Be The Day” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
A few weeks later, the group returned to perform “Oh Boy!” and “Everyday.” These appearances — along with Buddy’s unique look and charm — captivated American audiences and blasted a particularly strong bolt to some young British musicians.
The first song John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison recorded was “That’ll Be The Day.” Lennon wore glasses onstage because of Buddy Holly. In 1975, McCartney purchased the publishing rights to Buddy’s music and owns them to this day. The Rolling Stones’ cover of “Not Fade Away” was their first UK top 10 hit, a song that inspired Joe Strummer of The Clash to play guitar.
When I was 7, my parents took me to see a Beatles tribute band. I didn’t want to go. I imagined the band would be actual beetles playing old fogey music, and that sounded awful.
Oh boy, was I wrong.
The concert was magical. The band’s black turtlenecks and mop tops morphed into Sgt. Peppers’ flamboyant military color explosion. The music was like candy. My entire body felt at once satisfied and hungry. I loved it and I wanted more. The Beatles had activated something in my blood.
In retrospect, I understand how it must’ve felt to watch the Beatles’ 1963 “Ed Sullivan” performance. And I understand how the young Beatles felt when they saw Buddy Holly on the same show in 1957. We knew, in those moments, that music would be the most important thing in our lives.
•••
What is it, then, about music? Why, in the early days of the pandemic, did people post videos of themselves playing music? From April through late May, my wife, Laura, filmed herself performing a song a day. People loved it. They Venmo’d her money, requested songs and posted comments such as, “This is exactly what I needed today.”
I recently watched a viral video of a “science experiment” where a person holds two batteries on either side of a wine glass filled with water. The water ripples and soon whips into a vortex.
The “experiment” is fake — just reversed footage — but I like the effect as a metaphor for music: It’s this invisible presence that touches your molecules and sends you spinning.
•••
Buddy Holly agreed to the Winter Dance Party tour — dubbed “The Tour From Hell” — because he needed money. His manager Norman Petty had been holding back royalties, which forced Buddy to hit the road along with Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Dion and numerous backing musicians, including a young Waylon Jennings.
Nobody was prepared for winter in the Upper Midwest. Temperatures dropped to -30 degrees. The bus heater didn’t work, so the musicians burned newspapers in the aisles. They traveled hundreds of miles every night and slept on the frozen bus. It’s no wonder Buddy chartered a plane in Clear Lake, Iowa.
A young Bob Dylan saw the tour in Duluth on Jan. 31, 1959. As the story goes, Buddy Holly looked directly into young Dylan’s eyes. In his Nobel Prize for Literature acceptance speech, Dylan recounts that Holly transmitted something. Some knowledge. Some inspiration. Some secret.
•••
Every night after the first week of shows in my reprised role as Buddy Holly, audience members wait for me by the stage. Many resemble my parents; one older woman reminds me of a slightly younger version of my grandmother. She wraps her arms around me and tells me she loved the show. I feel young again, she says. I want to tell her she reminds of my grandmother, whom I haven’t seen since summer 2019. Grandma loves Buddy Holly.
Audience members pose with me for photos. They hug and compliment me. I worry, distantly, about getting sick. Omicron. The flu. Anything. I need to stay healthy for one more run of shows.
One woman tells me that I made her feel 65 years younger. An older man in a wheelchair says he saw Buddy Holly on this very stage in 1959. They all ask where I get the energy to perform like I do. I tell them exercise and a vegetarian diet.
You move just like him.
You sound just like him.
I can’t remember the last time I had this much fun.
My knees ache from jumping around the stage. My wrists swell from carpal tunnel syndrome. There’s a lump in my throat. I’ll spend the rest of the weekend recovering from this emotional tsunami. After all, we’ve been trying to stage this show since 2019.
•••
When the idea to do Buddy again arose in 2019, part of me worried it would suffer sequel syndrome. When an experience is so magical, it’s almost best to leave it in your memories.
I imagined standing on the Kato Ballroom stage again, a Fender Stratocaster slung over my shoulder, just like Buddy Holly did on Jan. 25, 1959. There’s a silver microphone, a band behind me, blazing spotlights, a rapt audience.
What more did I have to offer?
•••
In 18 months, Buddy Holly accomplished more than some will in a lifetime. He worked as if he knew there’d be no second chance.
Before each show, I walk alone through the Ballroom searching for Buddy Holly. He was here once, tuning a guitar, warming up his voice, talking to Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper.
I breathe deeply, drawing their spirits into my body so that I can bring them to the stage, and when I step up to the mic and the band kicks in — drums, bass and guitars raging all around — they’re inside my voice, and I play with everything in my power to bring them back .. even if just for a night.
