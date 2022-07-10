John Landas isn’t shy about expressing his love of Zanz Mexican Restaurant and the reasons why.
“Zanz is an institution. It’s a familiar place. We love going there,” he says. “My wife, Lisa, and I go every Tuesday for lunch, as do a group of other friends.”
After all, that’s Chilito Tuesday.
Many of those people are returning to the scene of the crime, so to speak, where they met as far back as the early 1980s when Landas was introduced to Zanz by his dad. He and dad would sometimes treat themselves to lunch there.
After college and for about 30 years, Landas lived in Madison, Wisconsin. But as is the case for generations of Zanz fans, trips home always included Mild Cheese Chilitos. And packing for home included Chilitos to go.
Now he’s back to living within a lunch break of Zanz.
Rick Otto and Marie Simmonds met at Zantigos — one of the Madison Avenue restaurant’s previous incarnations — 35 years ago. They eventually married and then bought the place from previous owner Jeff Fowler. Daughter Molly was already a part of the family, and little brother Wesley joined after the purchase.
Last month, Molly, who is the face of daily operations, and Wesley, who operates a marketing company in town, took ownership of the place. Although some may think a family-owned business is handed down to the next generation, this is a purchase that has been in the works for about five years, Wesley says.
People like Landas need not worry about extensive changes to food, appearance or service, however, because these kids grew up at the restaurant and know better than to mess with a good thing.
“I’ll say nothing that’s already on the menu has changed. Everything that’s here is going to remain the same,” Wesley says. “And that’s really important for our customers to know because they really love our existing recipes.”
At the same time, however, that doesn’t mean there won’t be new items appearing on the menu. Eventually. Molly has some ideas, many of which incorporate the mild and hot chilies that make the current menu “Zantastic.”
They’re hinting at minor building improvements over the next five years, but only changes that fit into the wants and needs of current — and future — customers.
None of the things that customers such as Landas appreciate will likely be affected.
“I love the décor,” he says, “the tile, the retro booths and the coziness it all provides.”
Their parents still own the building and lot on which it stands, so any changes will include them, Molly and Wesley say.
“My parents knew how hard the restaurant industry is,” Molly says. “They cautioned me about jumping into it when I was younger, but I knew from an early age this is all I wanted to do.
“It’s been really rewarding to now finally come full circle and step into my parents’ shoes.”
Ultimately, they recognize that Zanz is more than just a restaurant.
“We always want to try and maintain what folks expect because that’s always what they want to see after decades of coming in here,” Wesley says. “So, maintain expectations, but then have a friendly environment, a family environment, with really quality food.”
