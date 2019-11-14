The documentary film made by a Mankato Loyola grad about an acting coach’s last days is now available on Amazon’s video-on-demand streaming service.
In 2017 The Free Press first published a story about Brendan Brandt, who went to California to chase his dream of becoming an actor. Along the way he encountered an acting coach who, having grown tired of living with pain brought on by various health issues, had decided to take his own life.
Brandt convinced the man, whose name is Victor D’Altorio, to sit down with him to discuss his rationale for wanting to end his life. What happened in the ensuing weeks — recorded discussions with D’Altorio and footage from D’Altorio-led acting classes — would become “Victor’s Last Class.”
Brandt hired an Emmy Award-winning film editor to help organize his thoughts and bring objectivity to the project. And when it was done, he had a documentary that was invited to a handful of film festivals.
In the meantime, though, Brandt hasn’t stopped trying to get Victor’s story in front of as many eyes as possible, which makes this latest development a major one not only for the spreading of Victor’s message, but for covering the costs of making the film.
Brandt, reached by phone at his California home last week, said he used an independent distributor called Film Hub. Streaming services use distributors such as Film Hub to find new content. And Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, chose to add “Victor’s Last Class” to its catalog.
Amazon wasn’t the only streaming service. Tubi, Revry and a few others picked up the film as well. But the big one is Amazon, because it means a potential audience of 75 million people.
So far, Brandt says, the feedback he’s gotten after just a few weeks has been heartening.
“Getting messages from random people who aren’t my mom and dad telling me how much it’s meant to them is really beautiful,” he said. “
Here’s what some of the reviews had to say about “Victor’s Last Class”:
- “A thoughtful exploration of one man’s decision to end his life on his own terms, and his journey of letting his loved ones know ahead of time. … His struggle to minimize the pain of those who care about him, and his own pain about hurting them with his choice, poignantly captured. Whatever your position on the topic, you’ll thoroughly enjoy getting to know Victor, and empathise with his struggle, and that of those around him. Told with raw candor, evoking every emotion in the spectrum, including the impact this delightful, charismatic, articulate man has on the young filmmakers.”
- “This is such a touching film about human connection and how there seems to be no end to how deep honesty can go. Vulnerability seems to be key here, how vulnerable we allow ourselves to be versus steeling up against hardship. It’s very captivating and moving to watch this man’s journey and determination to convince himself of taking his own life, despite a part of himself—that part that connected with others—that wanted to live.”
- “It’s rare you find a documentary like this on happenstance and it does exactly what you’ve never really thought about — but what a documentary should do. It’s honest, tender yet so sad and brutally painful at the same time. It challenges you from start to finish in questioning your morality, empathy and sense of what it is to be human. Left me touched, in tears and inspired. A must watch.”
Despite the film’s success (“Victor’s Last Class” was nominated for “Best Documentary” at the Pasadena International Film Festival and the Twin Cities Film Festival in 2017) Brandt has no dreams of becoming a documentarian.
“That’s not my goal,” he said. “My goal has always been to be an actor. Victor was an acting teacher and I just stumbled into this. … But as far as doing this again, I really don’t know. I sure learned a lot, and I’d be open to it, but I don’t know.
For now he’s happy being a working actor in California. (His acting credits on IMDB.com include “Workaholics” and “Last Man Standing.” He’s also appeared in a commercial for the automaker Audi and recently did some voice work for Netflix.)
The life of an actor, he said, can be a challenging one.
“Ninety percent of what I’m doing is trying to get work,” he said. “I love acting; it’s my passion. But you don’t get to do that nearly as much as you want.”
His wife is also in the acting business, he said, which makes it easier for him.
“I’m surrounded by people who understand it,” he said, “which is nice. It’s just hard to plan financially … I wish I was further along than I am, but I’m not giving up.”
Amazon Prime members can watch “Victor’s Last Class” right now without doing anything other than searching for it and clicking “Play.” Non-members can rent it for $1.99.
