When Julie Peck directed the winning play at this year’s Minnesota Shorts Festival, she did it with her family in the cast. The cast for the Merely Players’ upcoming production of “Winnie the Pooh” is a bunch of little animals.
Literally.
Peck and Chris Hanel, who plays the title character, are joyfully working with their young cast to bring the beloved story by A. A. Milne to life. It opens the Merely Players Community Theatre’s 40th season Nov. 4-6 and 11-13 at its longtime home, Lincoln Community Center.
“The script was written for four additional forest animals, but we have 14,” Peck said about the added characters. “The lines are issued to the kids based on what type of animal they are and who will say them the loudest.”
To give the kids more stage time, Peck said she added them into scenes where they’re not written. They further enhance the colorful background created by scenic painter Dinah Langsjoen. Set design and construction is headed up by Zach Bolland.
In total, the cast has six adults and 17 children under the age of 14. It makes for a fun-filled journey through the 100 Acre Wood for Christopher Robin and his honey-loving friend, Pooh.
Don’t think because smaller woodland creatures outnumber the “adults” in the cast that things are getting out of control.
“I really got lucky with the three kids that are the three main children,” Peck said. “Kenzie (Powell) who plays Piglet, she won my heart at auditions. Her presence on stage is amazing for an 8-year-old.”
“A lot of patience is always good,” Hanel said in dealing with the children in the cast. But the kids are so good, he said, sometimes they call out other people on misstated lines.
In addition, Assistant Director Lizzie Rossow-Slaughter, who works with children at Cultivate Mankato, does warm-up exercises with the kids to get them ready, Peck said.
The play itself runs less than 90 minutes, she added, and is made up of a variety of shorter scenes that are essentially bedtime stories to Christopher Robin. This helps keep the young actors engaged and moves the show along, making it good for new theatergoers.
Kanga and Roo are new to the Woods. The other animals dread and misunderstand them. Throughout the play, barriers are broken down and they discover the truth about Kanga and Roo.
Langsjoen made time in her busy art schedule to help. Her most recent Merely Players stage role was in “My Fair Lady” a few years ago, but she cut her theatrical teeth 26 years ago as a rabbit in a production of “The Velveteen Rabbit” that featured her sister, Zillah, in the lead role.
When the play starts, the curtains will be closed. As the stories begin being told, the curtains open to reveal the colorful trees of the 100 Acre Wood painted by Langsjoen and others. She was given the freedom to develop her own ideas, drawing on the supply of leftover paints when possible.
“I love that (freedom and trust) because that allows for me to pick and play with what I know I can accomplish in my timeframe that’s going to satisfy their needs,” Langsjoen said. “So that was really cool that they trust me and know me enough to do that.”
The Merely Players are marking their 40th season by bringing back three shows from that span, including the show that started it all, Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” in May. Jammed in between these shows like Pooh in search of honey is “The Nerd,” a comedy by Larry Shue, in March and the second of their Merely After Dark series, “Cabaret.” It will be performed in January 2023. This dinner theater production will be performed at the Kato Ballroom.
A fundraising 40th anniversary event, “40 Years of Merely Players,” is planned for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Swiss & Madison. The event on their Facebook page says, “Enjoy performances that span four decades of Merely Players shows and bid on silent auction items.” Cost, appropriately enough, is $40.
A partnership with Artifact also allowed patrons to paint a clay Winnie the Pooh figure. They will be displayed at performances of the show, with a winner selected to receive a large stuffed Pooh animal that was donated.
