You know that sensation when you've been sick for a long time and one morning you wake up and realize you’re starting to feel better? Like you’re no longer thinking “This is it! Get the will in order!” and can finally taste the morning coffee again?
It is officially the cold and flu season, at least that's what the commercials for cough syrup are telling us. While I know there are a lot of people with congested sinuses out there, I can't help feeling like we've collectively turned a corner.
Feeling human again after being sick is one of the best sensations out there. I think it must be something like how Dorothy felt when she went from black and white to color in “The Wizard of Oz,” although at the end of the movie she did seem happier when she returned to black and white, which must represent something to cinema professors everywhere, but we won’t worry about that right now. I’d rather think about how good it feels to feel good and more or less normal.
It's extra nice after going through a pandemic that changed everything. Sometimes I wonder, “Did that really happen?” The years 2020 and 2021 felt more like a Stephen King novel or a bad 1950s sci-fi movie than life in the 21st century, but those years did happen, and they definitely left their mark and changed how we do many things.
Such as having fast food delivered to your front door. Businesses like DoorDash bloomed during the pandemic, and even when the fear waned, the desire to have your burger and fries dropped off by an anonymous driver while you lurk out of sight in your jammies seems to be here to stay. No battling traffic? No having to wait in a drive-through line? Not caring what your hair looks like? Small wonder DoorDash is still popular.
In some areas DoorDash is adding picking up packages to take the post office to its services. While I like never leaving the house as much as the next person, that seems to be stretching things a tad far. Are we going to reach the point where staying in those jammies becomes permanent since the world is running our errands for us, all for a small tip?
For introverts, the many ways we can now avoid human contact can be pretty nice. It’s easier doing self-checkout at the grocery store instead of making idle chit chat with the cashier. It’s even easier to have your groceries delivered and then you don’t have to make idle chit chat — or eye contact — with a soul.
About the only services I can think of that aren’t available online are the ones that involve actual human touch, like getting your teeth cleaned or your hair cut. Give AI time and they’ll most likely figure something out. After all, you can now buy glasses via the internet. Getting your blood pressure taken through your cell phone is probably right around the corner.
Then there is teleworking, a fantasy up there with flying cars for previous generations. Being able to toss a load in the wash before a staff meeting, walk the dog over your lunch break and have a commute of approximately 20 feet? The stuff dreams are made of.
But a part of me can’t quite believe not seeing other human beings at least occasionally is going to be such a good thing in the long run. Or all that interesting. Most of us need to see other people so we’ll have something to talk about over dinner other than the latest celebrity gossip. This is especially true for us older folks who no longer know, nor care, who the current celebrities are.
So if we truly have turned a corner and are on the road to better health, and it sure feels like we are, I hope that along that road we start getting back into circulation and not just virtually. After all, if we’re feeling better, we should share the good news in person.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
