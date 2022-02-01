Q. I’ve noticed more and more types of oils on the shelves lately. What’s the difference nutritionally? And can I use them interchangeably?
A. Oils perform a variety of functions in cooking, but they are not interchangeable. While all are classified as fats, they perform differently in how they enhance the flavors of food and can be used in cooking. Some can withstand high levels of heat before smoking (the smoke point) and are great for frying or sautéing. Others perform best at low or no heat as the base for salad dressings. Here’s an easy guide on how to use popular varieties.
Avocado — Made from avocado, the oil has a slightly grassy and mild avocado flavor. It is great for frying and on salads, but can also be used for searing, grilling, baking, sautéing, and roasting. Avocado oil has a smoke point of 520 degrees, the highest smoke point of all plant-based cooking oils.
Sunflower — Extracted from sunflower seeds, it bears a subtle flavor and can be used in place of any neutral vegetable oil. The oil can be used for deep-frying, pan-frying, sautéing, roasting, and grilling. Gaining popularity in the U.S., this oil has a high proportion of essential fatty acids that make it a good choice for heart health.
Canola — Derived from rapeseed, a mustard relative; this oil has a neutral flavor making it a favorite among oils. This versatile and popular oil can be used for frying, deep-frying, sautéing, stir-frying, grilling, and baking. One of the better-known oils, it is a healthy choice for consuming as it is low in saturated fat and has a high proportion of monosaturated fat.
Grapeseed — Extracted from seeds of winemaking grapes, it is valued for its neutral, clean and nearly flavorless taste. One of the more versatile oils, use it for sautéing, frying, searing, or even baking. It is a good source of vitamin E and antioxidants. Studies have found consuming grapeseed oil may reduce blood clotting and inflammation.
Unrefined Coconut — Extracted from coconut meat, coconut oil has a strong coconut flavor. Best for medium-heat sautéing of meats and vegetables, especially Thai and Indian recipes, and can be used in baking. Coconut oil contains fatty acids that metabolize quickly for spurts of energy.
Extra-Virgin Olive — Depending on how the olives are pressed, flavor can range from spicy and peppery to slightly sweet. A low smoke point means it isn’t the best for cooking other than sautéing, but drizzle it over pasta dishes, sauces, or use it for salad dressings. Full of antioxidants, olive oil can help fight inflammation. Studies show consuming it may lower the risk of stroke, the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.
