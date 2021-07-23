The Great Plains is a place that’s long drawn the fascination of Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor: Laura Ingalls Wilder when he was a kid, “Black Elk Speaks” as a teenager, then Woody Guthrie songs in his 20s.
Nowadays, it’s the soil.
“The soil is just so black … A lot of people around the globe will never get the chance to see soil that is that rich,” Secor said. “And I’m not a farmer, but I can tell beautiful soil when I see it … There’s just a power in it that feeds the world.”
Secor and Old Crow Medicine Show will be back up in this part of the country, more specifically Mankato, on Thursday at the Vetter Stone Amphitheatre for their Back in the Saddle tour.
“It feels so great to get back to work again,” Secor said.
Much like those who know how to ride a horse, once you know, you never forget; Old Crow’s ready to be back to entertain.
And for the Grammy-award-winning American string band group that had its beginnings in 1998 busking on the streets of New York state, live performances come as a breeze.
“It could have taken another year, and we’d know exactly how to entertain, hoot and holler, and really raise the roof,” Secor said.
Though concert dates all over the world were absent during the dawn of the pandemic, including Old Crow’s, the band found good use of downtime, including a new album to be released early next year (title to be determined).
Secor, within a few weeks after the pandemic started, launched “Hartland Hootenanny,” a weekly live variety show on YouTube that featured special guests, a little storytelling and, of course, music. Though live music was canceled, the show was a way to reach their audiences differently.
“We were really excited to have something to look forward to in the doldrums of canceled dates.”
As a kid who loved TV so much that his mom gave him a button that said, “TV made me everything that I am today,” the weekly variety show that aired each Saturday on YouTube was a fun opportunity.
“Hartland Hootenanny” featured various musical guests such as American fiddler Doug Kershaw, bluegrass musician Marty Stuart and singer-guitarist Molly Tuttle, who’ll also be performing at the Mankato show.
“Molly is the most phenomenal and exciting new musician on the scene today,” Secor said.
Tuttle is recognized for her crosspicking style, dubbed “fine, fluid” by acousticguitar.com and her “serious clawhammer playing” as stated in Fretboard Journal. Secor notes that this will be “the last summer she’s a season opener for anybody.”
“She is really doing some amazing stuff right now with a huge and growing fanbase … She has an angelic voice and she can outpick any dude,” Secor said. “That’s not a hyperbole, that is just a fact.”
The band also played a few drive-in and low-capacity shows including at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Their latest record took place there, “Live at the Ryman.” In September, the band also reunited for one night with founding member Willie Watson, who left the group in 2011. The reunion was special, Secor said.
“The pandemic experience has been a deeply spiritual one for a lot of people around the world, and it was an opportunity to mend and to celebrate and to reunite. The reunification with Willie and the Old Crow’s was a really important result of the shutdown.”
Watson went to work on his solo music and also in the fashion world. Watson owns a denim company, Willie Watson MFG Co., which currently has a 12-week wait time on products.
“Willie is such an incredible talent and continues to be,” Secor said. “It was a real blessing to celebrate a legacy and to rekindle our friendship.”
The Old Crow Medicine Show at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Riverfront Park marks the second live performance at the venue this year. The band doesn’t perform often in the Upper Midwest, so Secor recommends: “Catch us while you can.”
And yes, they will be performing the 2004 hit “Wagon Wheel,” which received the RIAA’s Double-Platinum certification a couple of years ago for selling more than 2 million copies.
It’s a song that almost everyone in the audience has a story about.
“There’ll be 20 people in the audience who got their first kiss at a school dance to that song, 20 people buried someone with that song, married someone to that song, said goodbye that was deployed to that song — it’s one of those soundtracks of life. To get to be the guy who wrote it and the band that plays it, it’s wonderful to get to share it.”
