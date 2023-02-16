You might think that, for a band like Old Dominion, whose members have been either friends or bandmates or both since the 1990s, songwriting and the creative process would be quick and smooth, with lyrics and melodies flowing like a lazy river on the outskirts of their hometown of Nashville.
But that’s not the case.
For Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey, the key word that gets at the success behind their creative process is, instead, something very different.
“It makes it very honest,” he said. “It makes it very easy to say exactly what we think and make sure (a song) is the best that we can possibly get it because, you know, that’s your buddy, and you can tell him it sucks and you can hear that your idea sucks and not be offended. And you trust that they’re right so, if you say we can beat it, then let’s beat it. So it really does help a lot.”
Old Dominion, hot off the success of their latest EP “Memory Lane,” will perform Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Like a lot of successful country music, it’s the details in their music that make it memorable. Combined with knee-slapping instrumentals and Ramsey’s smooth, robust vocals, it’s easy to see why Old Dominion has had staying power and built up a loyal fan base.
In that title track, Ramsey and crew weave a lyrical tapestry that tugs at heartstrings and reminds of past loves.
“Thinkin’ ‘bout those sunsets that bled into jean jacket nights
Those tangled up mornings lost in paradise
Still drunk on the feeling when I close my eyes
You’re pulling me closer, your head on my shoulder
We’d never let go and we’d never be over.”
One of the things that often plagues some appreciation of country music is, for some artists, its tendency to revert to familiar tropes or cliches. But Ramsey says they use cliches regularly, but not in the way you’d think. They’re more starting points or prompts to tell familiar stories in unfamiliar ways.
The song “Memory Lane” is a good example of this, he said.
“Your initial instinct is maybe to shy away from (cliches) because they can come across as cheesy or whatever,” he says. “But cliches are cliches for a reason. And that’s because it’s relatable to so many people. So I think the goal of songwriting to me has always been finding a new way to say something that hasn’t been said before. There’s only so many things that you can write about, so how do we twist it and change it or shine a new light on it?
“And this cliche, in particular — memory lane — you hear it everywhere all the time. So for a songwriter to be aware of all those cliches but still feel a need to explore it … There’s a reason for that, and it deserves some attention to sit down and try and flesh out ‘Why is that tapping me on the shoulder so much?’”
Despite having a self-described healthy disdain for paying attention to charts, Ramsey says the new EP and single are doing OK. And he’s right. The latest Country Radio Airplay charts show the “Memory Lane” single currently at No. 27 and climbing.
“I try not to pay attention to any of that,” he said. “We get emails and updates. But I typically don’t really look at them. Somebody will tell me if we’re in trouble or somebody will tell me if we’re doing good so far. It sounds like we’re doing good.”
