Have you started your spring project list yet?
Every year I seem to create at least one more garden spot that can be edged in landscape block. Edging with block is simple and only requires a few tools: stakes, string, mallet, measuring tape and a digging tool. You can also use a long 2x4 to place the pavers up against for straightness.
My areas are not completely level and it’s easier to just lay the block with the flow of the surface with limited digging, versus digging them all in to be completely level. Since this is a garden area and not a patio surface or sidewalk, I can get by with that!
I love the solid element that the pavers add to the garden without being imposing. The pavers create a defined pathway to fill in with shredded bark. Having the bark pathways allows me to work in the garden even after heavy rains without getting too muddy. This can also be used for vegetable gardens creating an edge between your garden and lawn.
Succession
For those with a limited area for vegetable gardening, consider trying succession planting. This is following one type of short-season crop with another, or planting a small row/patch of seeds every 15-21 days. Radish, lettuce, peas, chard, spinach and even green beans could all be considered short-season crops. Even before you pull all of your radishes, you could be planting lettuce seeds between your rows.
Many of the short season crops dislike the heat of midsummer days — wouldn’t that be joyous right now? — and are better planted for spring and fall production. If you have no garden areas, plants can be successful in large containers or buckets with holes for drainage. Each tomato plant would need to be in a 5-10 gallon bucket. That might seem excessively large until August, when it suddenly seems entirely too small.
Any container plants may need daily watering especially in full sun. All containers should be free draining and plants should not be left to sit in a tray of water for long periods of time.
Succession planting can also be done in container plants. Planting in pots or containers is also a good way for kids to start growing. A few small pots of their own may not be as overwhelming as an entire garden.
Cut and come again
Garden greens can be grown as a cut and come again crop. Meaning that you cut them with scissors and they re-grow, versus pulling out the entire plant.
The most productive way to grow greens is to direct seed into a planting bed, lightly covering the entire area with seed. Greens you plan to cut need to be started in a weed-free bed, otherwise you are cutting the weeds along with the greens.
One of the easiest ways to kill off weed seeds is to solarize the area. Purchase a thick piece of black rubber mat/rug, the size you want your bed area to be. In early spring, place the mat in the garden and leave it in place for several weeks. The mat should be material that is heavy enough to stay in place despite the wind (a couple of rocks can help). The sun will quickly heat the mat destroying germinating seeds underneath.
You can judge your success by the number of weeds growing next to your mat. When conditions are right for planting, move the mat next to your prepared area to begin solarizing your next future plot. Surface sow your seeds and sprinkle soil over the top. If you scratch the soil up again to plant, you will bring weed seed to the surface and defeat your own efforts.
A plot of greens can start to decline over a few weeks, especially if you are not cutting timely, and plants begin to mature and go to seed. Having a rotation of three sections for your greens is best. One plot being solarized, one plot you are cutting from, and the final plot that has just been newly planted.
In mid-summer, it is difficult to grow greens as they prefer cooler temps. When greens, lettuce or spinach go to seed, often called bolting, the flavor changes and it has a bitter taste. Once you see a flower stem emerging from the lettuce, even cutting it back won’t help — it’s done being delicious. Remember, a plant’s only purpose is to reproduce seeds, and it’s our job to eat those tasty plants at the right time. By mid-August, you can start planting the fall greens.
The final winter market will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Drummer’s Garden Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.