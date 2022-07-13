This is my birthday month, so when a package arrived from my sister, I opened it with pleasant expectation. Usually, my sister gives pretty good presents — a bottle of Shalimar, nice earrings, a couple of scratch-off tickets — all things I can really use.
This year was different.
This year she sent a plastic pendant with a copper coil in it that is supposed to balance my body's energy fields, ward off bad electrical emissions from sources like wi-fi and give me more vim and vigor while spreading good vibes around the entire house like a mystical air conditioner.
If it worked, I’d say “Hooray!” but the moment I saw it, the skeptic who lives inside me started rolling her eyes, especially after I looked it up online and saw the price tag for my birthday gift was almost $100.
Feel-good gimmicks are nothing new to the average consumer. I recall wearing Dr. Scholl's exercise sandals back in the 70s because they were supposed to not only support your feet but also shape your legs while you wore them.
It was that leg shaping advertising copy that got to my friends and me. Sandals that would give us legs like Wonder Woman’s? Sign us up! We also wore them because we figured, since the sandals were made out of wood, they’d make excellent self-defense tools if anyone ever tried to mug one of us.
(“Oh, yeah! Take that!” I’d scream as I knocked my would-be assailant out with my size 10 Dr. Scholl’s Exercise Sandal. He wouldn’t stand a chance.)
Fortunately, that never happened and while I didn’t observe any noticeable leg shaping in my peer group from wearing Dr. Scholl’s, they were comfortable sandals that lasted forever. And back in the old days a pair of Dr. Scholl’s cost around ten bucks and could be purchased at the corner drug store. Now they’re selling in fancy online shops for closer to $150. I know it’s a sign of creeping old age to keep insisting the good old days really WERE the good old days, but I don’t see how anyone can argue with that kind of math.
Another foot fad was the pads people stuck on their soles and wore while sleeping. The pads supposedly pulled toxins out of your body, again with the goal of making you feel like a new person when you sprang out of bed in the morning. The ads showed the used pads turning a murky brown overnight — all those toxins, one was to presume — which seemed somewhat intriguing as well as somewhat gross.
Then there was the Thighmaster, that 80s piece of exercise equipment that was supposed to make the average woman look like Suzanne Somers in a matter of weeks. Millions of Thighmasters were sold, but as far as I know, there’s still only one person who looks like Suzanne Somers and that is Miss Somers herself.
The tie-in between those products — and all the other millions like them — is the promise of immediate results with minimal input, although the Thighmaster did require some physical effort, but it was physical effort you could do while watching “Three’s Company” reruns.
It must be human nature to want something for nothing, or at least for very little. I recall a friend telling me about a business presentation she once gave and to break the ice she brought along candy, small toys, and bubble soap with wands, all of which were major hits.
Afterwards, she commented, “Those people must have never shopped in a dollar store before!”
Which just proves you really do catch more flies with dollar store doodads than you do with vinegar.
Back to my birthday present. Maybe I’ll try wearing it for a few days. Who knows? I might feel energized, calm and safe from electrical emissions coming off my laptop.
Or maybe I’ll return the plastic pendant and buy myself a bottle of Shalimar, earrings and some scratch-offs, gifts that always give me good vibes no matter if it’s my birthday or not.
