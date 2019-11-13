An honest play with dark and real themes, which was originally a one-man show, is coming to MSU this weekend.
“Nocturne” opens this weekend at Minnesota State University’s Andreas Theater. It features Michael Poleleyev in the leading role of “The Son,” and includes a supporting cast of 12 other actors.
“Nocturne” is the story of a piano prodigy reeling from the death of his younger sister. He flees to New York City where he reinvents himself as a writer. Over the course of 15 years tries to cope with the ramifications of the accident that tore his family apart.
“The Son is a 34-year-old who is from Illinois. He’s a writer. He’s written a book about a Midwestern guy who kills his sister in an automobile accident. My character comes out and says it was him; he was the guy who killed his sister,” Poleleyev said.
He warns that this show is not for the faint of heart, and is one audiences will remember.
“If you want to come see the story, please do, but know that it is a very real story,” Poleleyev said. “One of the biggest things to expect is that it’s going to be very heavy and it’s going to be very hard to not cry. Audiences should expect that it’s not funny all the time, and it’s not sad all the time either. It’s a story that’s hard to chew.”
Poleleyev has been working on this show for about a month, often spending up to six hours a day memorizing lines, marks and his big role.
“I wanted to do this show for the challenge of it. It was originally a one-man show so the majority of the dialog falls on me,” he said.
Poleleyev credits a lot of the show’s uniqueness to the director and scene designer Trevor Belt, a third-year MFA directing candidate. Belt has been in a number of MSU productions, and is presenting this show as his thesis project. He plans to graduate this spring.
“The direction that Trevor took with it helps audience members understand the show,” Poleleyev said.
Belt selected this play for a number of reasons.
“I had read the play over a decade ago, and loved the mix of gritty realism and modern poetic writing,” Belt said. “I love plays that explore the idea of ‘The American Dream’ — its positives and its downfalls.”
He credits the cast for much of the show’s amazing and emotional moments.
“(Poleleyev has) been a dream to work with, and delivers one of the most grounded performances I’ve seen at MSU,” Belt said. “The wonderful cast is completed by one senior and then a plethora of underclassmen. They are a dream ensemble. Incredibly focused and passionate about this story.”
Poleleyev is excited for people to come and laugh and cry at the show. He believes it will also make people think.
“I’m excited for people to come and emote and experience. We kind of push down negative feelings and don’t talk about them,” he said.
