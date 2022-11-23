Many times, the tuba player is stuck way back in the orchestra and only gets to come forward for a few oompahs each song. Mankato’s TubaChristmas event is different. That’s when tuba, baritone and euphonium players are front and center for a seasonal concert of 15-20 songs.
Mankato’s TubaChristmas takes place 1 p.m. Saturday in the hockey arena lobby at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. If you’re downtown shopping at GSR Fine Art Festival or checking out the local shops in Old Town, stop in for a blast of the season.
Mankato’s is one of dozens of TubaChristmas events throughout the country in an annual event celebrating its 48th year. Only Bemidji, which had its TubaChristmas on Nov. 19, has beaten Mankato to the punch. Minnesota has a total of 11 events planned.
Local organizer Ed Stock, known musically for his work with the Mankato Area 77 Lancers and Mankato Municipal Band, among other bands, has been shaking the bushes for players since last season when this year’s date was shared.
While larger cities like New York get upwards of 500 players, and the Twin Cities regularly has 100-125, Mankato numbers are generally between 20 and 40, Stock said. Last year’s count was about 20, but it didn’t diminish the quality.
“We had probably the best sounding group last year,” he recounted, trying not to blow his own horn. It was a case of quality over quantity … plus a location that can really amplify the sound of a few instruments.
The event is open only to tubas, baritones and euphoniums. “Absolutely no bagpipes,” he said. It is truly a high-pitched celebration of the lowest-pitched instrument in the brass family.
Many players like Stock will attend two or more TubaChristmas events. On Saturday, players can register beginning at 10:30 a.m., paying $10 to help defray organizational costs. They rehearse from 11 a.m. to noon and perform at 1 p.m.
Although they don’t have “Tuba Groupies,” Stock said some women are regular attendees and call him each year to find out when the event is planned. They join others and take part in the sing-alongs of traditional Christmas carols that are played.
Guest soloist this year is Bob Mecum, a University of Minnesota doctoral candidate – “a doctor of tuba,” Stock called him. In addition, Jeffrey Fish of Maple Grove will be there with his three children, all of whom play baritone or euphonium. The unique tuba/euphonium quartet, called the “Fish School of Tuba,” will play a song that isn’t generally a part of the usual holiday songs played, “Huron Carol.”
Fish said that while he was late coming to the tuba, it has become a big part of his life. He was in eighth grade when he noticed how much fun his friends who were in band were having, he said. When he approached the band director he was told a tuba player was needed. He hasn’t pushed his kids to play, but he said they saw how much he enjoyed playing and started playing themselves.
“I tried not to urge them at all,” he said. Now they play various brass instruments. His sons play with him in the Fridley City Band, and he also plays in Brio Brass.
“I’ve been going to TubaChristmas since I was in ninth grade,” he said. “I was living in central New York at the time.” When he moved to Minnesota in the mid-2000s he looked for the opportunity to participate. He called Ed Stock a great director who drew him to the Mankato event.
This will be the family’s only opportunity to TubaChristmas together. Daughter Valerie, 20, is a student at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, and is only home for a couple of days. She plays euphonium. Son Nathan, 17, is a senior in high school and he will play dad’s sousaphone. Younger son David, 12, is a seventh grader. He will play euphonium.
“What I enjoy the most is the music,” he said, referring to the adaptations of traditional carols collected in the book used by TubaChristmas groups. “For me, this is really the kickoff of the holiday season.”
According to the history on tubachristmas.com, “TUBACHRISTMAS was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas Day, 1902. Through the legendary William J. Bell, we reflect on our heritage and honor all great artists/teachers whose legacy has given us high performance standards, well-structured pedagogy, professional integrity, personal values and a camaraderie envied by all other instrumentalists.”
For a list of remaining Minnesota TubaChristmas concerts, visit www.tubachristmas.com/readtcloc.php?TCState=MN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.