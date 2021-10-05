Grey Robertson appears to be the epitome of a college graduate student. Young of looks — he turns 32 at the end of October — with an easy smile and stylish beard. A Richmond, Virginia native, he came to grad school after several years working in Los Angeles.
It would be hard to tell that, for more than three hours each night as Dr. Robert Michaels in “Good for Otto,” he struggles with helping people deal with life’s difficult situations.
“Within ‘Otto,’ Dr. Michaels is arguably just as or more damaged than the other people,” Robertson says. “He has completely his own thing going on and that’s purposeful.”
Part of that “thing” is the suicide death of his own mother, who continues to visit him many years later with critical statements on his abilities. She is just one of the “ghosts” Dr. Michaels must deal with while working with patients from age 12 to 70-plus.
“Good for Otto” is the next mainstage production at Minnesota State University, taking a sharp turn from the light-hearted season opening musical, “H. M. S. Pinafore.” The more intimate Andreas Theatre is staged in the round, providing a variety of locations for Dr. Michaels and his partner, Evangeline, to provide therapy for the mixture of patients at a psychiatric clinic.
The play opens with Michaels describing the world in which we live:
Twenty-first century Americans in the land of plenty. But there’s money problems; family and work pressure. Autism. O.C.D. Alcohol and drug abuse, sexual abuse. Being young. Getting old. It all sits hidden in our little world of bright skies, bright lakes, and tall trees. And then finally, of course, there’s simply and always the problem of being human.
Robertson says this is not a commercial play by any measure, “But I think there’s just something so human about it, and we stage it and deal with the storytelling in such an interesting way, such a dynamic way. And that comes a lot from Vlad’s direction.”
That’s Vladimir Rovinsky, the faculty director.
“This play manifests almost everything I love about theatre: very real characters, a deep and timely issue at the center of the play, an almost documentary style of storytelling and yet expressed in a very poetical, theatrical way,” Rovinsky says. Mental illness has come to the forefront as the world continues to deal with COVID-19.
The award-winning playwright, David Rabe, has in many previous plays explored the mental and emotional struggles of returning Vietnam War veterans. One of his more famous, “Hurlyburly,” was presented at MSU in 2007. Rovinsky says by staging the play in the round, it hearkens back to humankind’s impulse to gather in a circle to tell a story.
“The play actually brings forward not just pain but hope and a strong belief in humanity as well,” Rovinsky says. “The characters are all flawed, wounded and somewhat lost, but paradoxically the very recognition of this fact is what brings them all together in the end.”
Dr. Michaels and Evangeline have three patients who play into the overall arc of the story, Rovinsky says:
Timothy has a hard time communicating and understanding other people’s reactions. Though he desperately wants friends, he can be sweet one moment and angry the next making that difficult. He is the owner of a hamster, Otto, from the title.
Frannie Bascome is a 12-year-old girl ordered out of the home of her drug-addicted mother. Dr. Michaels feels a strong connection with the girl who suffers from abuse and mental trauma. She self-harms and lives with a feeling of a “storm” growing inside of her.
Bernard Gilchrist is an older patient who deals with depression. While he refuses to admit there’s anything wrong with him or that therapy will help, he keeps coming back. He is lonely and feels misunderstood and ignored by his wife.
“[Dr. Michaels] does not have any answers, nor does he have any magic tricks left in his therapist’s bag,” says Rovinsky. “And yet, day after day, he finds strength to make himself available to other people.”
Robertson estimates he is in about 65 percent of the scenes, though he remains in a corner of the stage where there is a piano. One of his greatest challenges, he admits, has been learning the lines. He takes a bit of an athlete’s approach to his work in the play, using the two hours before going on stage to eat, rest if he needs to, and clear his mind.
“I see the play as Dr. Michaels finding his own way through life by helping others, healing himself and remembering why he does what he does,” Robertson says. “I think Rabe wants us to come to see each other as part of the same community and deal with mental illness with a human touch and understanding.”
Good for Otto runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and 13-16, and 2 pm Oct. 9, 10, 16 and 17 in the Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Tickets are $17 regular, $15 for seniors 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more, and $12 for MSU students. Tickets are available at MSUTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (507) 389-6661.
Grey Robertson (with glasses) plays Dr. Robert Michaels, Via Logan (striped dress) plays Mom, Deaniel Walker (denim) plays Timothy, and Parker Adams (pigtails) plays Frannie Bascome in Good for Otto, opening Oct. 7 in the Andreas Theatre.
