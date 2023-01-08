Above: The sundog is the icon of bitter cold weather, one I often photograph during the winter. I don’t often find a sundog watching over the city of Mankato’s Becky Cusey as she floods an ice rink. Top: I met both DeeDra Vosburg and her daughter Erin Pietz at the start line of the 10k race of the Mankato Marathon. The pair were running together after both beat cancer. It was fun to be at the end when they hugged at the finish line.
I spent a week photographing Hockey Day Minnesota activities at Blakeslee Stadium, which culminated with the men’s hockey game of Minnesota State University vs. St. Thomas. Though I could have filled the page with photos from that week, one of my favorites was MSU’s Cade Borchardt falling as he goes for the puck during a snowstorm. Above left: Connor Renne needed a little extra encouragement from his dad, Chris, before heading in for his first day of kindergarten at Bridges Community School. Lower left: Kids remind us that chores can be fun, too. Samson Naumann, 3, hits himself with a shovel full of snow while helping his dad and sisters clear the driveway.
I met both DeeDra Vosburg and her daughter Erin Pietz at the start line of the 10k race of the Mankato Marathon. The pair were running together after both beat cancer. It was fun to be at the end when they hugged at the finish line.
Above: The sundog is the icon of bitter cold weather, one I often photograph during the winter. I don’t often find a sundog watching over the city of Mankato’s Becky Cusey as she floods an ice rink. Top: I met both DeeDra Vosburg and her daughter Erin Pietz at the start line of the 10k race of the Mankato Marathon. The pair were running together after both beat cancer. It was fun to be at the end when they hugged at the finish line.
I spent a week photographing Hockey Day Minnesota activities at Blakeslee Stadium, which culminated with the men’s hockey game of Minnesota State University vs. St. Thomas. Though I could have filled the page with photos from that week, one of my favorites was MSU’s Cade Borchardt falling as he goes for the puck during a snowstorm. Above left: Connor Renne needed a little extra encouragement from his dad, Chris, before heading in for his first day of kindergarten at Bridges Community School. Lower left: Kids remind us that chores can be fun, too. Samson Naumann, 3, hits himself with a shovel full of snow while helping his dad and sisters clear the driveway.
I met both DeeDra Vosburg and her daughter Erin Pietz at the start line of the 10k race of the Mankato Marathon. The pair were running together after both beat cancer. It was fun to be at the end when they hugged at the finish line.
I photograph hundreds of people, activities and events for The Free Press in the course of a year. Some of them I’ve covered many times in my 20 years here: hockey games, marathons, first days of school and other regular events. Some are brand new to all of us.
My job, in part, requires me to capture unique moments, pieces of time that connect with readers and tell a story in a unique and visually interesting way. It is difficult for me to select just a handful of those moments and call them my favorites.
Every photo I make for The Free Press has a story behind it. It is those stories that make the photos here stand out in my mind. Enjoy!
— Pat Christman
PHOTOS: Free Press photographer Pat Christman's favorite photos of 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.