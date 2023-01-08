I photograph hundreds of people, activities and events for The Free Press in the course of a year. Some of them I’ve covered many times in my 20 years here: hockey games, marathons, first days of school and other regular events. Some are brand new to all of us.

My job, in part, requires me to capture unique moments, pieces of time that connect with readers and tell a story in a unique and visually interesting way. It is difficult for me to select just a handful of those moments and call them my favorites.

Every photo I make for The Free Press has a story behind it. It is those stories that make the photos here stand out in my mind. Enjoy!

— Pat Christman

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video