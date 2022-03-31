Out here, only the strong can survive

Cold water immersion is all the rage. Are you ready to jump in?
She's got to be crazy, right? I mean … Look at her? Most people would run from a gaping hole in the ice covering the frigid waters of the Blue Earth River. For most, this is a nightmare.
In Minnesota, we tell our kids horror stories about people who walked on frozen lakes for fun only to fall through and drown. We caution them against wading too deeply into rivers; the undertow has claimed more than a few thrill seekers.
But here’s Vusa Bentley, dipping herself willingly in water just a shade above 32 degrees — painfully, ridiculously, laughably cold. Turn your shower valve all the way to the cold side sometime and see how you react. That water, which will have you gasping for breath and struggling to get out, might be around 55 or 60 degrees.
Believe it or not, she does it for the health of it. Bentley, who is somewhat well known in southern Minnesota for her work as a personal trainer and healthy living advocate, is a firm believer in a wellness trend known as cold water immersion — the practice of willfully subjecting your body to the cold water temps that would make most of us shudder.
At her Mankato home, she uses an ice-filled tub, or the aforementioned cold shower. But on Saturdays, she ventures south of town to Dain Fisher’s secluded compound.
On this day, the insanity starts with the roar of a chainsaw, its steely teeth ripping through eight inches of Blue Earth River ice and creating a three foot by three foot square. Fisher does the chainsaw work in anticipation of Bentley’s visit. He’ll also be dipping in.
Bentley addresses the group — Dan Fisher, first-timer Ray Satnik and a small group of journalists — and outlines a few rules. Fisher interrupts her.
“Did you put makeup on for this?” he says, slyly.
“I did,” she says, explaining that a magazine was here to document the process with writers and a photographer.
“Was I supposed to do that?” Fisher says. He’s known Bentley for years. The two are close friends.
“No! You’re a natural!” she says. “I did it because I looked like a lost cause. And I'm like, ‘Well, if it's gonna be the cover page —’”
“You look beautiful,” Fisher says.
“I know, I know. Tell me more, tell me more — OK, shut up!” she says to Fisher, jokingly. “Let me explain this to (Satnik) because I don't care if something happens to you — you have money. I don't know if this guy has money, OK?”
She turns to Satnik.
“It's not going to be like a spa,” she says. “The idea is to push our comfort zone. Rule number one: Be safe. Cold is harsh. It is merciless. You don't fuck with it. You don't play with it. You don't do stupid things on it. Rule number two: Challenge yourself. You have to prepare your mind. It's one of the hardest things you're ever going to do. But when you face that, when you overcome that, the next step — I believe you will get to the next step — you will instantly release adrenaline.”
She explains the process, how they’ll meditate for a bit just before entering the water, how the body fight-or-flight response gets triggered, how it all feels like chaos inside the body. She explains phases of “letting go” (surrendering to the cold), “allowing” (acquiescing to accepting the cold) and finally “no man’s land.”
“You feel like you've just reached the state where you're completely disconnected from everything,” she says. “That's when you go get out.”
Square cut, Bently, Fisher and Satnik make their way from a sauna-heated cabin near the river’s edge to the middle of the river. Fisher and Satnik take a utility vehicle. Bentley walks. On the way, she offers a little context about how she got into cold water immersion.
“Nature heals, right? Nature is a tool. Everyone goes through the challenges of life. When I did my challenges in 2019 to 20 — it was like life ended,” she says. “I looked through nature. I have two hobbies that are kind of parallel but harsh: planking and ice dipping. One (helps keep my) core strong, and one helps me stay sharp in the mentally. And I want people to look and see that this is free. I don't charge for this. This is volunteer. I would love to teach more people about this.”
After a short walk, Bentley meets Fisher and Satnik at the hole of doom.
Bentley’s not insane. At least not in the sense that she’s doing something dangerous or reckless. She’s actually right in line with a fitness trend based on science, data and, practitioners say, results.
If you’re a follower of fitness trends, you’ve no doubt heard the name Wim Hof, a cold-weather fitness fanatic — some say “guru” — who has ushered in a wellness movement utilizing cold, his own breathing technique (YouTube it) and willpower. But it’s the cold that garners all the attention.
Hof holds several world records, including longest time in an ice bath (nearly two hours), has scaled Mount Everest in shorts and shoes and run half marathons barefoot. In the snow. Uphill. (OK, not uphill, but you get the point: Hof has earned his nickname, “the ice man.”)
He claims that embracing cold has many health benefits, such as boosting immunity and reducing chronic inflammation (which, some studies suggest, is a major health issue that deserves more attention).
There still isn’t a hill of research to back his claims. But there is some. In 2013 researchers injected several disciples of the Wim Hof breathing and cold exposure method with E. coli bacteria. The Wim Hof’ers had much milder symptoms than the control group. And a 2019 study found Wim Hof’ers experienced much lower rates of inflammation than the control group.
Hof also says, and many practitioners agree, that cold water immersion has many mental health benefits. The practice is invigorating, they say, and forces you to be “in the moment.”
That rationale, actually, is why Hof began doing it in the first place. After his wife killed herself, the cold-water dips kept his mind off the heartache of losing her. From there, he says, he began noticing his entire health and wellness improving. Thusly, the iceman cameth.
While may be an enigma in the wellness world, Bentley is her sort of enigma in southern Minnesota.
Hailing from Azerbaijan, Bentley’s upbringing was very different from most people in southern Minnesota.
“Up until Jan. 19, 1990, I was a ‘normal’ child. This all changed overnight as the current political structure collapsed and was replaced by Soviet tanks rolling through the streets and curfews, followed by family-coupon-apportioned bread lines, limited utilities and government services,” Benlety told Mankato Magazine in late 2018.
“As the political system changed and democratic ideologies flourished, the Soviet-era, Marxist-Lenin literature was now utilized as ‘fire starters’ in the bread-line bonfires. As a child, I did not comprehend much, though I do remember long and high-pitched sirens warning of curfews to this day.”
Bentley, who in previous lives was an interpreter and FBI trainee, has garnered most of her attention through her work as a personal trainer. One of her more interesting endeavors is her plank initiative. Bentley doesn’t just do planks — she’s almost redefining them.
On her “United We Plankout” Facebook Page she’s documenting her effort to do hourlong, steady-hold planks — that workout move where you get in push up position, except you upper body is resting on your forearms instead of your palms, and then you just … stay there, suffering, building core strength by forcing your body to remain steady.
But she’s not doing planks today. Today she’s got better things to do.
Fiddling with an iPhone, her mittened hands struggle to operate her Spotify app. Hastily, she hands the phone to a bystander to figure it out while she removes her coat and prepares for the real work.
“How deep is that water?” someone asks.
Fisher says it’s a few feet deep, not deep enough to truly worry about a tragedy occurring.
“What if the river takes her away?”
Fisher, pondering the question, smirks and says, “We’ll get her back.”
Coat to the side, music settled, quips frowned upon — Bentley instructs Fisher and Satnik to join her in mental preparation.
Intentional, slow breathing … breath producing misty puffs in the air, which is now filled with a flurry of delightful, fat snowflakes … three shivering people becoming one with Old Man Winter.
And then, with little fanfare, Bentley drops her tiny-but-muscular frame into the water.
What happens next is … a scene of serenity, wrapped in surreality, nestled in a bed of “I can’t believe she just did that.” Bentley’s eyes close, her head tilts back slightly, her arms rest on the edges of the square hole. If you didn’t know any better, you might think she’s lounging in a hot tub … ONLY IT’S 33 DEGREES!
A few minutes later, Dain Fisher dips in, sharing the hole with Bentley. He gasps, struggles for a moment to catch his breath, then faces Bentley. She instructs him how to breathe, encourages him, calmly guiding him and, within a few seconds, Fisher’s breathing comes under control.
Then it’s the rookie’s turn.
Ray Satnik, a burly guy with a big smile who seems to be down for whatever, hails from Stillwater. He came to Mankato to work with Fisher.
“I moved down here in September and it's been great ever since,” he says, moments before he’d be, literally, the coldest he’s ever been.
“It's been a work in progress building up the store and the outfitter and doing cool stuff like this. We go snowshoeing and find whatever adventures we come up with. We get out there and get after it.”
He says southern Minnesota is “kind of a hidden gem; you don't really think about everything there is to offer here and most people go north instead of going south.”
Which is true.
“It's only an hour and a half from the city. It's just beautiful down here and the rivers are the main draw,” he says.
Which is also true … But he probably never thought he’d be jumping into a hole carved in the ice covering a river, underneath which is water cold enough to kill a guy.
Right?
“I've always wanted to try this,” he says. “The opportunity presented itself and to be honest with you, I wasn't planning on it. I thought it was just Dain going in. But he said, ‘Hey, might as well bring your swimsuit!’”
He says he’d heard and read about the Wim Hof method and was familiar with cold water immersion before Fisher dragged him out here.
“There's a lot of stuff out on the internet, and (cold water immersion) has become much more popular in the last few years. I think the benefits of it, from what I understand, outweigh the pain,” he says. “When you get to those extremes, the way that your body reacts, being really hot or really cold, can be beneficial. So I think there is more research and science into it.”
Prior to his maiden voyage into the icy waters, Satnik said he hoped this could be a starting point, a beginning, a launching point to a new era in his life, one that embraces the magic of cold.
Maybe.
“My girlfriend is actually in California right now,” he said, rubbing his hands together to keep warm. “She sent me a picture. It’s 80 degrees and she’s hiking in the woods. I said, ‘OK, I'm jumping in the river.’”
Satnik dips in. And, surprisingly … He doesn’t seem to mind the cold much. He struggles for a second to catch his breath, his shoulders shiver a bit, shakes his upper body like a dog who just woke up from a nap. But if anyone thought this cold-water-immersion virgin was going to lose his mind when he felt the stinging pain of the icy Blue Earth River waters, they’d thought wrong. Satnik weathers the cold like a champ.
Still, Bentley coaches him.
Like she did with Fisher, she instructs him how to breathe, encourages him, calmly guides him and, within a few seconds, Satnik’s breathing comes under control. He’s learning.
Just before he’s ready to hop out, she orders him (advised, requested, suggested — you get the picture) to dunk his head. Unsupervised, a head dunk in these circumstances can be risky; it can trigger the gasp reflex, which can be deadly if trapped underwater.
But here, under Bentley’s tutelage, Satnik emerges safe, ice cold water dripping off his mustache, thick brown hair whipped into a Hershey’s Kiss cone.
He hops out, cold as hell, as Bentley smiles wide.
Eventually, Bentley hops out. But before she’s ready to head back to the cabin, she does a few dozen dips, her derriere plopping in the water with each rep.
After that, it’s time for a quick plank over the square opening in the ice. Then, together with Fisher and Satnik, she leads the group in a few exercises to warm up after the cold water immersion. Push ups, jumping jacks, high fives, smiles … Joy.
They head back. Fisher and Satnik hop into the utility vehicle.
Bentley, again, walks.
On the ride back, Fisher and Satnik chat about it.
“I start losing it and then I look into her eyes and I’m fine,” Fisher says.
“Her brown eyes are warming,” Satnik replies.
“I could’ve gone for longer, I wish I did,” Fisher says, “but when she tells you to get out, you get out.”
