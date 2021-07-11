Being a child of the 1960s, I know television messed with my head in ways I will probably never be able to truly fathom. It has messed with my husband’s head even more, especially whenever he has to do anything even vaguely involved with health care. Before any medical appointment, Mark pulls up an episode of “Marcus Welby, M.D.” on YouTube and starts a one-way trip down a Memory Lane that never existed.
For those of you who have no clue who Marcus Welby was, let me enlighten you. Dr. Welby was the star of a hugely popular medical drama in the late 1960s.
A widower, he shared his comfortable home, thriving practice and endless medical wisdom with young doctor Steven Kiley, known for his motorcycle and groovy charm. The duo often ganged up on unsuspecting patients, dropping in on them at work or home to make sure they were behaving and taking their blood pressure medication or had stopped that extra-marital affair they’d unwisely begun. In spite of their somewhat intrusive ways, the message was clear: The good doctors cared more about the health and well-being of their patients than the patients did.
Rounding out the microcosm of medical utopia was Consuela, a human dynamo who was a combination receptionist, scheduler, nurse and general gentle female influence. She also took care of insurance, gave immunizations, bandaged knees and probably could have filled in as an anesthesiologist in a pinch. In Marcus Welby’s world, no one had ever heard of Medicare Part B (or unions, apparently).
“That’s what I’m talking about,” Mark invariably says after the credits have rolled and the TV doctors have solved yet another medical crisis.
“What are you talking about?”
“I want Marcus Welby as my doctor.”
“You really want Dr. Welby to show up here with your lab results?”
“No, but I still want him to be my doctor. I’d even take Dr. Kiley. Or Consuela. Or that guy on ‘Medical Center.’”
I didn’t ask why since I knew the answer. If Mark had a TV doctor, it would get him out of going to his real appointment.
Before moving to Mankato, we lived in a medium-size city halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, and while our doctors were very good, they never seemed to remember us from one appointment to the next. (I kept track and one doctor introduced himself to me seven times over the course of three years.) It was all too easy to feel like a caseload number instead of a patient under those circumstances, which makes me all the happier to be living where we are living now.
In Mankato we’ve run into our doctors, nurses, dentists and hygienists all over town except, interestingly, any liquor store — which should be a loud and clear message to the rest of us. They always remember our names, which is sometimes good and sometimes bad, such as when you’re in line at the grocery store with a shopping cart full of terrible items such as smokie links, diet soda and a copy of The National Enquirer and they’re behind you buying plain iced tea, tofu and a copy of Prevention magazine, an occasion that always makes me vow to clean up our household’s collective nutrition once and for all — a vow that sometimes lasts all the way to the following Friday night.
Of course, Mark always goes to his appointments and even though he grumbles every time he has to go to the doctor, I know he appreciates them along with nurses and everyone else connected to health care because they’re doing things most of us get queasy just thinking about.
I think we’re all grateful they had the brains and fortitude to make it through medical school while a large portion of the rest of us were lying around watching reruns of “Marcus Welby.” While television might have messed with our heads, at least we can rest assured that locally we have a good medical team to help us straighten them out.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
