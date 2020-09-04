Julie Lindsay and her daughter, Claire, took a trip to the Big City last July — New York. The city that never sleeps and, according to the late John Lennon, “New York is Rome itself.”
It’d had always been on Lindsay’s bucket list to visit and was even more special having sharing that time with her daughter.
They went to the Rockefeller Center, the Statue of Liberty and to their favorite show, “Today Show.”
“We put lots and lots of miles on our feet,” she laughed. “But I would do it all over again.”
There was a moment, she said, that they decided to take a late-night tour in a double-decker bus. They didn’t get to their hotel room until at least 5 a.m.
“I would recommend it — a midnight tour,” she said. Apart from the history and a different perspective of New York City, it was the view.
“The bright lights and the artwork,” she said. “I love color and I love lights.”
That time, that trip, that enthusiasm for the visual have now surfaced on Lindsay’s fence at her Mankato home.
She calls it her “pandemic masterpiece” — Lindsay’s once-weathered fence became a colorful backdrop to her backyard.
And it all started with admiring the art located everywhere downtown with her husband.
“We went down and were looking at the sculptures,” Lindsay said. “Guido (van Helten) was painting the silos, and I just loved it downtown.”
Lindsay doesn’t consider herself an artist. “I’m just somebody that likes to paint,” she laughed.
Taking in the fresh and colorful inspiration, she decided to ask her husband if he’d be OK with her painting a tree on their fence.
He said, “Oh, I don’t care. Go ahead.”
And with that, one tree mural extended to the next mural, a red farmer’s truck with sunflowers, then images of crop art from the State Fair, Charlie Brown and Snoopy on another wall, and a song from a band — Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra — she’d heard at St. Peter’s Rockbend Folk Festival: “A Real Fine Day.”
“I had to get their CD and that song always sticks in my head,” Lindsay said. “Even my grandkids sing it, so I put it on my fence.”
Lindsay had taken some suggestions on what to paint from family and friends, including her grandkids. “My 5-year-old grandkid said, ‘Grandma, I want you to paint the world,’ and I painted him a world.”
There’s even a MoonDogs banner she painted in honor of Mankato’s amatuer baseball team — Lindsay’s family had been season ticket holders for 20 years.
Mankato is “an inspirational town,” she said. Even though she couldn’t go to her normal activities such as baseball or the State Fair, she could use her passion — painting — to remember some good times.
“I started this labor of love — that’s kind of what I call it — and that’s kind of what ended up on the wall.”
Lindsay isn’t new to painting. She started four years ago by painting furniture she would find at vintage shops. If it would be up to Lindsay, she would paint everything in her house and she kind of has.
“I pretty much did every piece of furniture in my house. Some pieces for my family, too. Sometimes they’ll want something with a little bit of color.”
Plus, she said, she had always wanted to paint a mural or at least have one in her home. Unfortunately, “That kind of got shut down,” she laughed.
“I always thought, if I had the guts to just paint a big mural, I would. This was kind of a good place to do it.”
The pandemic gave her the opportunity to take the deep dive.
“I always loved it but never did it. I don’t think I had the time,” she said.
But now? She has a piece of art right in her backyard.
“It was the best thing that happened for me. … When you’re out there doing something, it takes your mind off of anything that is going on around you,” she said. “It was kind of nice to do something other than watching TV and hearing all the things you didn’t want to but know are very real.”
Lindsay isn’t sure quite yet what she’s going to do with her pandemic masterpiece — she might repaint it next year, but right now? She’s reached a good point that makes her happy.
For her it makes going outside more fun.
“It’s the biggest thing I have ever done.”
