As they awaken to day after day of pandemic isolation, dozens of Greg McGee’s Facebook friends find bursts of inspiration in the North Mankato native’s own remedy for the COVID-19 grind: his art.
And because McGee, an energetic early riser, pairs his experimental creations with meaningful quotations from authors, leaders, musicians, educators, environmental activists and political figures, his daily posts pack a one-two punch of visual and intellectual reflection.
“I want to make people think and smile, and sometimes those two things don’t merge,” McGee said.
“And throughout history, many people have said a lot of interesting things worth considering, so we might as well hear from someone important.”
For instance, McGee recently added a Frank Gehry quote, “The best advice I’ve received is to be yourself. The best artists do that,” to his sketch of Gehry and the Weisman Art Museum of Minneapolis.
Another day, he used colored Sharpie markers to mimic Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night,” sharing van Gogh’s pertinent comment, “I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.”
As the pandemic recently passed the one-year mark, McGee pondered his own artistic revival.
“It took me 30 years to get back to art,” said McGee, a 1984 Mankato West High School graduate who majored in studio art/art history at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
The son of Sid and the late Terri McGee, McGee was the third of four brothers — Jon, Tim, Greg and Brian — raised on Lyndale Avenue in lower North Mankato. McGee’s dad, Sid, was a longtime salesperson/interior designer at Landkamers Furniture while his mom, Terri, was a social studies teacher at Loyola for 35 years.
Decades ago McGee kicked off a career in marketing, segued into web/digital marketing and after being laid off for a short time last spring, launched into a new position as director of Innovation at UnitedHealthcare.
“I’ve been embarrassingly lucky my entire life,” said McGee, despite having largely shelved his creative juices while working and raising a family with his wife, Annie, a St. Paul preschool teacher.
When the pandemic struck, their art-inclined daughter Carmella, a senior at Cretin-Derham Hall High School who has been largely homebound with her parents this year, encouraged McGee to answer a Facebook challenge: “Post a different album cover for 10 consecutive days” — in unique fashion.
“She suggested, ‘You could paint album covers for 10 days,” McGee said.
With the doldrums of April 2020 setting in, he did just that.
“I looked around the house and found six sets of watercolors left over from when the kids were in grade school,” McGee said.
“Watercolors are hard to do well so I saw it as a challenge, but painting album covers was easy because they already had great layouts.”
The initial feedback McGee received was positive, and when combined with the thrill he was getting from creating again, he kept at it.
“I got a lot of, ‘Will you paint my dog?’ from friends,” McGee said, “but I couldn’t always think of what to paint.
“Then George Floyd was killed.”
Floyd’s death gave McGee’s art new life.
“It profoundly affected me and my family for a lot of reasons, one being that it felt so close to home.”
Carmella and her older brother Louie, a University of Minnesota sophomore, urged McGee to join them in attending peaceful local daytime protests.
“I was upset, with all this happening around me,” McGee said. “So I took some pictures, saw lots of great ones online and in the newspapers, picked some and started painting.”
Subtle — and some overt — political and social justice messages began infiltrating McGee’s almost daily Facebook posts, which he says he usually crafts between 5 and 6 a.m.
“It’s a mixed bag,” he said. “My average is one a day, but there are definitely days I don’t do any — and some days I do three.”
After starting with watercolors, which require an advance sketch, McGee progressed to using fine-tipped Sharpies.
“I had a bunch in my desk,” McGee said. “They’re faster, cleaner, brighter and I found some success in drawing with them.
“I found a paper quality that wasn’t soaking up all the ink, and drawing with Sharpies isn’t a two-part process; there’s only so much time in a day, and I have to make time for the art part.”
The high-contrast, often black-and-white images McGee designs have the added benefit of being more easily discernable to Louie, who is legally blind.
McGee reports placing monthly Amazon orders of Sharpies in batches of 75 to 100; ever thrifty, McGee makes sure to use up the colors he has on hand before opening a new box.
“My dad, Sid, studied art at Cooper Union in NYC, but my mom, Terri, couldn’t draw her way out of a paper bag,” McGee said.
“We played Pictionary together once and mom drew what we thought was a dog or cat—but she said it was a rabbit.
“Dad likes that I’m drawing again; I send him images of what I’m doing.”
McGee is perhaps his own worst critic. Of the roughly 350 pieces of art he’s made in the past year, he professes to really liking only four or five of them.
“And I think those are among the 160 or so I’ve given to others,” he said.
“I do my best to give away everything I paint or draw; packaging it up for the post office is the only part I hate.”
Despite having a broad mix of Facebook friends, ranging by McGee’s assessment from “super liberal to quite conservative,” his artworks and the messages accompanying them have been overall well received.
Either way, both McGee and his followers have benefited from his reignited creative flame.
“I don’t think this would have happened without the pandemic,” McGee said. “This has helped me reconnect with my artistic side.”
