When you think of great rock bands that have stood the test of time, you might think of the Rolling Stones, The Who, U2 or R.E.M.
You might want to add Papa Roach to that list. Whether you like them or not, the band has been killing it for 26 years, and their most recent work stands up to their early work in ways they probably could only have dreamed of in 2001 when their first major album came out.
That album, “Infest,” put them on the map, and if you’re going to their show next week, you’re probably also hoping to hear a track or two off that album, which may be embedded somewhere deep in your high school memories. (They’re appearing in Mankato, by the way, with Shinedown, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight. Good tickets are still available. This will be Papa Roach’s third stop in Mankato over the past 10 years.)
But if you’ve been paying attention, you may have noticed a few things about Papa Roach’s progression since 2001. The band’s sound has remained super true to itself and distinctive from “Infest” all the way to their 2019 album “Who do you trust”; Things sound both heavier where it should be heavier, and softer where it should be softer; Vocals are delivered now with a control and power now that wasn’t there in the early 2000s; And the guitar work has matured quite a bit.
Hey, lead guitarist Jerry Horton, does that sound accurate to you?
“That might be the most accurate assessment of our band ever,” he said. “I think, yeah, we have definitely evolved over the years, but we try to keep the way we do things constant.”
Lead singer Jacoby Shaddix’s vocals give the band its signature sound. He brings a raw energy and vocal power that is magnetic, and the band’s sound seemingly builds off his energy.
“His vocal control and power have gotten immensely better over the last couple of years,” Horton said. “The guitar work — we’ve always held the notion we want riffs and interesting guitar lines in the music, and dynamic is something that we’ve been working on as it relates to the heavier parts being heavier. On the last couple of records, we’ve come to the realization that we don’t need to have the wall of guitar thing going on. Now it’s not about having a lot of guitars all of the time, it’s more about finding the space between the reps and vocals.”
Papa Roach’s creative process used to consist of plugged-in, hours-long jam sessions. But Horton says creating in that way can be hard on the ears, and requires band members to take breaks. Nowadays, Papa Roach is more apt to handle creative duties in a mellower way.
“Now it’s sitting in a small room with acoustic guitars and coming up with a plan,” says Horton, who has been with the band almost since its inception.
He still remembers the first time he saw Papa Roach perform. It was at his high school. They weren’t great.
“When they started there was no guitar player. First time I saw them, they played ‘Fire’ by Jimi Hendrix,” he said, chuckling at the effort to play that tune without a guitar player. They did, however, have a trombonist. “Everybody’s gotta suck at some time.”
On this tour, Shinedown is listed as the headliner. But it’s Papa Roach that has been around the longest. While “Infest” came out in 2001, they’d been playing for six or seven years before that.
So they’ve been around the block a few times, enough to have other bands asking questions.
“We have had some conversations with the Asking Alexandria guys,” Horton said. “They’re on 10 years, and we’re going on 26. They’re looking at us and saying ‘What do you guys do in this situation?’ Obviously we don’t presume to tell everybody we’ve made the right choices, but we tell them what we know. And I don’t think we ever thought we’d be in that role. When ‘Infest’ blew up, we called it a seven-year overnight success.”
