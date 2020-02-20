So last August, when you were standing in line at Target with a shopping cart full of wide-ruled notebooks, multi-colored folders and No. 2 pencils, you probably gave no thought to what would become of this stuff.
The pencils, of course, would get lost, chewed on or have the erasers torn off and chucked across the room. The multi-colored folders would become overstuffed storage lockers for untouched worksheets or completed work to show mom and dad.
And those notebooks, also multi-colored, would be mostly unused. And that’s what I want to talk to you about today. I’d urge you to hang on to those notebooks. Put them away in a safe place. Then, when you’re kids are off in college or working or otherwise out of the house, you can pull them out and get a glimpse of the idealistic, beautiful, clever kids they used to be.
As a journalist, I need paper to write on just about every day. A play director says something interesting about her play, I write it down. A musician coming to town for a gig says something deep and meaningful, I write it down. You get the idea.
The company I work for, of course, is happy to supply me with all the notebooks I need. Cost of doing business, right? (Fun fact about the “industry standard” reporter’s notebook: It says “professional reporter’s notebook on it,” which is something zero professional reporters, being the cynical creatures they are, would ever want printed across the cover of their notebooks. But I digress.)
But years ago, when my kids were in grade school, I got into the habit of recycling their notebooks. They’d complete the year, bring all their crap home and smile big in the knowledge that another year was behind them. And they wanted NOTHING to do with those notebooks, many of which hadn't been used all that much.
So I’d bring them to work and throw them onto the pile of other notebooks that had unused paper inside. (Notebook use from reporter to reporter is funny. Free Press reporter Brian Arola writes in words so tiny I can’t read them without my glasses. One notebook probably lasts him three years. Mark Fischenich’s notebooks often look slightly dismantled; after going through a notebook writing on one side of the page, he savages the binding a little to more efficiently use the back sides of those pages. Genius.)
My pile of notebooks has grown steadily over the years as I’ve migrated to a note-taking system that relies more on keyboard use than pen and paper. I can take notes faster on a keyboard. An added benefit is that the words, then, are already on the screen. But everyone has his or her own way.
I still use notebooks, obviously. And when I do, I like to pull from my random stack. And the discovery I made the other day is the reason why, when your kid comes home from school this spring with a bunch of notebooks, you should save them. Put them somewhere special so that, 10 years later, you can pull them out, open them up and step back in time.
I now present to you, “The Night of Aliens,” pulled from a fourth-grade notebook, written by Samuel Robert Murray at Monroe Elementary School.
One stormy night, I was camping all alone in the uncharted forests of northern Minnesota. Then, out of the blue, I heard a faint, distant sound getting louder by the second. I quickly crawled out of my tent and hid behind a big pine tree. Then, a huge UFO smashed into the clearing where my tent was.
There was silence for a few minutes and then, suddenly, CRRRRUMPHHH! The door slammed open, hitting the ground with so much force it sent up a cloud of dirt and leaves. Finally, when the dust settled, there stood a big ugly alien.
I stood staring in awe at the alien, and then ACHOO!!
Oh no!! I forgot I was allergic to pine trees!
The alien looked over to the tree and cried something in a gibberish I couldn’t understand. Then, suddenly I was jumped from behind by two really big aliens, and then everything went black.
When I awoke, I found myself surrounded by about 10 aliens with one really big one standing right in front of me. The big one started whispering to the one on its right, and then the alien blurted out something in English!!
“Who are you? And why have you been camping on an alien landing site?” the alien said.
“A what?” I cried back.
“An alien landing site,” replied the alien. “We have an alien landing site in a remote area in every state, and now that you know about them, I’m sorry, but I’ll have to dispose of you.”
Then another alien walked into the room. It was holding my bug spray that I’d brought with for camping. The alien then sprayed it and suddenly all the aliens started coughing and wheezing. Then I remembered to myself that I had an extra bottle of bug spray in my pocket. If they were almost allergic to the spray then maybe, when they cut my bindings, I could spray it in their eyes and make a break for it. I knew that it was my only option.
So when they cut my bindings to “dispose” of me, I quickly reached into my pocket and pulled out the spray repellent, putting the aliens in a fit of coughing and choking. I ran faster than I ever have before. When I got to the entrance, the UFO started lifting off!! So … I jumped!
When I hit the ground, my body hurt all over. But I knew I had to get out of there so I ran like the wind to the closest road and hitch-hiked home.
I never told anyone about my adventure with the aliens. I knew they wouldn’t believe me. I just remembered to never go camping by myself again.
The end.
And this is why you never throw those notebooks away. Discovering this gem 11 years after he wrote it meant so much more than if I'd read it the day he wrote it. I would have loved it and we all would have marveled at how creative it was. But now, as he's dealing with some of life's bigger issues, being able to look back at a time when the most pressing thing on his mind was aliens is nice. We've got plenty of photos of him, but through this writing I can see a little deeper. I can see where his head was at during fourth grade. And I can see his heart at a time when it was innocent and trying to figure out the world.
Thank you, Sam. If that whole political science/economics major doesn't work out, you could always explore creative writing!
Robb Murray can be reached at 507.344.6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb. Robb’s son, Sam, did not give permission for the reuse of “The Night of the Aliens,” so don’t tell him!
