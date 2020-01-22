Bobbi Hampton and Nijae Carter felt something was off about the nominees of the 2019 homecoming court.
It was the first weeks of the school year and they were asked to pull out their Chromebooks to vote for the homecoming queen.
“I felt like I’d never seen a black girl up there, or Puerto Rican or Somalian girl,” Hampton said. “So I said an opinion in class and I was a little upset.”
West High School Principal Sherri Blasing saw them walking down the hall and asked the seniors to talk about what had happened in the classroom over lunch.
But it wasn’t because they were in trouble for speaking out their concerns with the nominations of homecoming queens or kings; Mrs. Blasing wanted to ask questions to fully understand what had upset the girls.
“She was listening, she was understanding,” Hampton said. “It was easier to talk to her because she asked us.”
This conversation led the two seniors at Mankato West High School to open up the opportunity to other teachers, who are predominantly white, to also ask questions to students of color.
Hampton and Carter were this year's recipients of the Young Pathfinder award. The Pathfinders Award honors those in the community who "are initiators or action takers in the struggle for equal treatment, human rights and non-violence."
Blasing said that, prior to the roundtable that Hampton and Carter created, the staff had been training on culturally relevant work in the building.
“We had done a Socratic seminar around a color blindness article, and the consensus at the end was, ‘We’re a bunch of white people sitting around talking about race,’” Blasing said. “We need to hear from somebody different. And the very next day, these two lovely young ladies were walking by.”
During the first talk, which took place in November, teachers and students alike were able to ask questions and bring up concerns in a safe place where both parties could feel free to speak.
“It was more focusing on us wanting to be a part of something, us wanting to be, not necessarily seen, but noticed,” Hampton said. “It was just certain activities that we didn't feel were equal ... And for teachers it’s sometimes hard for them to ask questions, so they don't say anything and then it makes it makes us feel like they treat them differently.”
The roundtable had given teachers insight into the world of these students.
“I think there was a teacher, probably one of my favorite teachers, but he had said something to me and he asked, ‘Why are black boys so angry?’” Carter recalls. “I was just like, ‘Well I’m not a boy so I don’t necessarily know how they feel but from my experience, and where I grew up, having a culture shock, moving to Mankato, I understand why they’re so angry.’”
There are so many stereotypes they have to fit into, Carter said. Either you have to be one of the “proper black boys” or one of the other ones where they just kind of fall off and feel alone.
“We feel like there’s not a lot of other black people that you can relate to, or a lot of black male teachers that are here they can relate to,” Carter said. “So it’s kind of like, they find their own little outings and that’s where the anger comes from, in my opinion.”
Hampton believes that having these conversations would have been beneficial when she had moved to Mankato from the Twin Cities in sixth grade.
“In the Cities, there’s so many people that it doesn’t necessarily matter about race all the time, you just find your little group of people,” Carter said.
But in Mankato, it was a little different. For example, volleyball. She would be the only black girl on the team, and she knew she’d probably get questions about her hair or why she does something differently.
“I don’t want those questions, but I guess I can do it,” Carter said. “Then I would have to go home and my mom would be like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re going to deal with that in the world. But I just wish there was a place where a lot of other people dealing with the same thing, where I can ask relatable questions and they instantly are like ‘OK, you know I have that same problem I can tell you a story about it.’”
“I feel like as a community, putting the harsh criticism and stereotypes aside, in figuring out a person. Understanding them not because of their color, but because of their personality,” Hampton said. “You get to know a lot more.”
After the initial meeting, Carter and Hampton continued to have the discussions but with other students which takes place every Friday during lunch.
Every week, students have been coming to the lunch meeting, which Carter and Hampton have described as a safe place where students can come to vent, talk about an issue or just find a place to belong.
Where they once felt like they were labeled, or stereotyped or displaced, Carter and Hampton feel like they have been noticed and accounted for.
“After those conversations, it was just so much easier to talk to (teachers) about anything,” Carter said. “It feels like a sense of home.”
