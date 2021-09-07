The Mankato Symphony is partnering with the city of North Mankato to host an inaugural patriotic concert Saturday at Benson Park to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.
“Symphony on the Prairie,” conducted by Amy K. Roisum Foley, also will mark the symphony’s first live performance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bethel Balge, the symphony’s executive director, said the concert — which has been scheduled since last spring — is a “wonderful opportunity to honor and remember the victims of that tragedy.
“I have a hunch that when many concertgoers arrive, this will likely be the first time they have set foot in Benson Park, our concert arena,” she said. “I believe part of the impetus behind North Mankato’s invitation was a desire to showcase a fairly new park within their city.”
The park includes Ladybug Lake and a statue of Sitting Bull, which is positioned high on a bluff directly above where the orchestra will be. The bluffs and surrounding area are covered with prairie grass and other native vegetation, another attraction.
North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said the city is proud of its newest park and is happy to be able to share it. He said that, while the occasion may be somber, the music from the orchestra and community members gathered to listen will result in an uplifting experience.
"It's celebrating a park that has been restored into a natural prairie. Something that's celebrating our history," he said. "It's also happening on 9/11, celebrating that significant day in our past that asked for so much sacrifice from our armed forces. And we're going to be able to honor them and celebrate with them their service."
Harrenstein said the event will include a color guard presentation and a singing of "The Star Spangled Banner."
"And all of that is going to be up in this beautiful prairie that the city has worked hard to restore and make available to the residents," he said. "North Mankato has always been known for having a good time with music and recreation, and that is straight in their wheelhouse as well. So I think it's a good way to showcase the park and celebrate the significant event and the servicemen and women who have given so much."
The performance features a variety of patriotic and popular tunes, including the “Pavane,” “Over the Rainbow” and “Stars and Stripes,” along with a 9/11 tribute. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
Safety first
Balge said the MSO is requiring proof of vaccinations from musicians or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the first rehearsal and before the concert.
Like most nonprofits, the orchestra was forced to cut back and improvise when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“(We) canceled all live concerts, our director of operations reduced his hours from full to half time, and we worked primarily from home,” Balge said.
But the symphony found other ways to connect with its audience through virtual concerts.
“KTV filmed a variety of chamber music concerts from our Music on the Hill series,” she said. “The nature of chamber music, with only three to four musicians performing at a time, worked well for a pandemic-style event.”
Despite the challenges, Balge said the pandemic opened the door to new outreach methods.
“One silver lining in all of this was the opportunity we had to reach out to residents in assisted living facilities all over Mankato with links to our virtual concerts,” she said. “These residents were really isolated during the pandemic with no opportunity to venture out, and I like to think our virtual concerts helped them connect with the outside world.”
Still searching
The symphony was also unable to hold orchestra auditions last year, but Balge said they were finally able to wrap up that process for the 2021-22 season.
The search for a new creative director was also put on hold, as the process requires each finalist to conduct a guest performance.
“Basically, our music director is responsible for the artistic operation and development of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra,” Balge said. “We are looking for a visionary with big ideas and a big personality who can easily engage with everyone — musicians, city and business leaders, and the Greater Mankato community. And the more experience they have planning and implementing programs, the better.”
Despite the delay, Balge said each of the four conducting finalists was willing to postpone auditions for a year. The group is expected to hire a new conductor after the final symphony concert March 4.
“We are presenting a one-of-a-kind season that has the potential to attract large audiences,” Balge said. “What makes this season unique is the fact that we’re ‘test driving’ four-conductor finalists who are flying in from around the country to work with our symphony. Each is a dynamic, charismatic individual, and both audience and musician will have the opportunity to observe and comment on their performances. Then, at the end of our season, we’ll find out which one will be our permanent conductor.”
Next month the symphony will introduce a few Minnesota Orchestra celebrities — Conductor Osmo Vänskä and Concertmaster Erin Keefe — to the season-opening concert of their Music on the Hill series, which kicks off Oct. 3. The series will offer five concerts, each showcasing three to four professional musicians at Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College.
In all, Balge said the Mankato Symphony’s season includes 14 events for people of all ages.
“A week before each symphony concert, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting our ‘See, Hear, Play: Free Family Fun’ events, which will preview material from the concert,” she said. “This way our youngest audience members will know what to listen for when they come to the concert. We recently hired a new family fun artistic director, August Jeske, who has a terrific sense of humor and an excellent way of engaging audiences.”
In addition to offering 20% off early bird subscriptions to their symphony and Music on the Hill chamber music series, the symphony is also accepting online donations at mankatosymphony.org/donate or by mail to Mankato Symphony, PO Box 645, Mankato, MN 56002.
