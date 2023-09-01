The New Standards, Cactus Blossoms, City Mouse and a handful of student ensembles are among the events scheduled for the fall portion of Minnesota State University’s Performance Series.
Curated by Dale Haefner, himself a longtime keyboards player of City Mouse, the series is over a quarter-century old and has brought hundreds of musicians and bands to perform both on and off campus.
Other performers include Bad Liquor Management, PK Mayo & Band, Sarah Morris, Hailey James, Emily Haavik, and Molly Maher and her Disbelievers.
Haefner says the series attracts fans from around the region.
“When people buy tickets in advance, I can look online to see where they live,” he said. “We get quite a few people from the metro area, outstate Minnesota and a few from the Dakotas and Iowa. So that’s always good to see that.”
Still, Haefner says the effects of the pandemic are lingering, as well as a certain brand of indifference common among certain college students.
Grammy Award-winning piano player John Cleary performed a few years ago. Given his impressive resume and virtuosic instrumental skills, one might wonder if the show sold out.
Nope.
“By God, all 35 people in the audience just really loved him,” Haefner said. “I was embarrassed. The guy is one of my piano idols and here there’s three dozen people in the crowd. But they loved it, they were enthusiastic, they were cheering him on and everyone sat down close to the stage. To put a positive spin on it, it was an intimate show by John Cleary for some of his biggest fans in Mankato.”
The Performance Series usually includes a healthy number of songwriters. This year is no different.
Sarah Morris last performed last March in Mankato. A unique songwriter, Morris says she uses prompts from an online writing group to help craft her songs.
She’s spent time in Nashville and won a handful of songwriting competitions.
“She’s a good songwriter, and I get that comment from Mankato people who are now Sarah Morris fans,” Haefner said. “They love her songwriting and they love her stage persona. They’re attracted to her as a person.”
She will be at MSU Oct. 2.
The Cactus Blossoms are a Minneapolis-based indie band that can be described as alt-country. They’ve performed in Mankato several times and attract fans from around the region. They will perform Oct. 14.
The New Standards are Minneapolis-based band fronted by Chan Poling, who wrote many of the songs — and still performs with — the Suburbs. They will perform Oct. 29.
And, of course, Erik Koskinen will perform with longtime Mankato favorites City Mouse.
“It’s two bands on the bill that night,” Haefner says. “That’s the way it’s always been. Usually I sit in with his band and sometimes Billy Steiner does as well. It’s kind of a family thing.”
In addition to professional touring musicians, there are also several dates for student ensembles, including concert band, jazz band, vocal and choral groups.
If You Go What: Performance Series at MSU When: Events happen throughout fall semester Where: Most events take place in MSU’s Halling Recital Hall, and a few take place at Hooligan’s. See hss.mnsu.edu/academic-programs/music for the full lineup, which includes more than 20 performance in September, October and November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.