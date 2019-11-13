Here are this week’s adoptable pets from the Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Our goal is to find homes for the animals that have been waiting the longest.
For more information about these animals or to ask about adopting, email MSAR at info@mendingspirits. org or visit them online at mendingspirits.org.
Max
Max is a 5-year-old mix weighing in at 9 pounds. He’s a very special boy who had a rough life in the beginning due to untreated diabetes. He’s currently getting insulin twice daily ($35/month); his foster family administers it while he eats so he’s distracted and doesn't mind so much. He’s been looking for a home for about a year and a half. He is very affectionate with his foster family but is also independent; he likes his "me" time.
Jupiter
Jupiter is a beautiful 11-week-old female kitten who is looking for a forever family. She currently lives with her five siblings and four other adult cats. She gets along very well with cats and has had exposure to dogs and older children. She would make an incredible addition to a family that already has pets, or is looking for their first kitten. She is litterbox trained, extremely friendly and incredibly affectionate.
Gordy
Gordy is a 2-year-old Chihuahua/toy fox terrier mix. He is full of personality and is so fun to be around. Initially he takes some time to warm up, but once he has accepted you in his “cool club,” he will love you forever and be your loyal friend. He loves walks, playing, chewing bones and enjoying his surroundings. He is crate trained but prefers to sleep in bed with his favorite human.
Tux William
Tux William is a purrfect and sweet 4-year-old kitty. He’s calm, affectionate and loves to explore high places. He enjoys being brushed, which is needed every few days because of his gorgeous long fur. He loves string and feather toys but prefers to sit in the window napping. Tux loves to sleep in bed with his foster family, right next to their faces so he can keep them warm.
Paco
Paco is an 11-year-old sun conure. He loves to walk around with people while they get ready, as well as sit on the couch and go for car rides. His cage in his foster home has a top that opens and he can often be found perched nearby. He’d do great with one calm adult person as his bestie. If you are of the mature type, ready to be committed, and have done your research about the breed, Paco could be your next adventure.
Sabrina
Sabrina is a 6-month-old sweet black kitty. She loves to run around the house and play. She loves to chase her foster family down the hall, explore and run around the house. She has a sweet temperament and loves anyone who will show her attention. She likes to play with other cat friends and would make the purrrrrrrrfect addition to your family.
